How to get free Sabertooth Slash skin in Free Fire with killfeed effects

Numerous events are underway in Free Fire, offering an abundance of free Rampage-themed rewards, including the Earthshaker Stomp and the Volcanic Whirlwind Skyboard. Users have to accomplish specific missions to attain the items.

Besides these, Garena has recently added a new “Friends Callback” event which offers players an exclusive Sabertooth Slash machete skin for free. Here’s an overview of the event, along with a guide to obtain the rewards.

How to get Sabertooth Slash in Free Fire

The Sabertooth Slash in Free Fire

The new “Friends Callback” commenced on June 26th and will end on June 30th. During this time frame, players have to invite back their friends who have been inactive for an extended period to obtain numerous rewards, including the Sabertooth Slash, which has a special killfeed.

Here are the specific details of the newly added callback event in Free Fire.

Callback 1 friend: 3x Might of Mythos

Callback 3 friends: 3x Might of Mythos

Callback 5 friends: Sabertooth Slash and 3x Might of Mythos

Callback 7 friends: 5x Might of Mythos

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the Sabertooth Slash in Free Fire from the Friends Callback event:

Step 1: Users should open the event section by tapping on the “Calendar” icon.

Tap on Go To button

Step 2: They have to select “Friends Callback” under the “Rampage 3.0” tab. Then they must press the “Go To” button.

They can press the “Friends” icon and afterwards tap on the ‘Call Back’ section.

Alternatively, they can press the “Friends” icon then tap on the “Call Back” section.

A list of inactive friends will appear on the screen

Step 3: Then, they should click on the “Call back” option. A dialog box will appear showing the list of inactive friends.

Invite the friends through the link

Step 4: Players must tap on the invite button and share the link with their friends through the preferred methods.

After five of the invited players join back Free Fire through the link provided, the users will then receive the Sabertooth Slash.

Users can collect the rewards based on the number of callbacks from the same section.

