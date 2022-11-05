How to get free Selfie Stick skin in Free Fire MAX

Booyah Day celebrations are underway on the Free Fire MAX Indian server with special incentives for players to keep them invested. One of these is the addition of a new leaderboard featuring attractive rewards.

It is a way for people to demonstrate their skills and earn the required points to acquire a specific rank, thus unlocking a set number of perks. Among the rewards include an exclusive Selfie Stick, multiple vouchers, and more.

Read through for a detailed guide regarding the new leaderboard in Free Fire MAX along with the steps to collect it.

Garena offers exclusive Selfie Stick skin in Free Fire MAX

The new Booyah Leaderboard is live this weekend and will only be available on November 5 and 6. During this timeframe, you will have to play ranked matches to collect points to progress through the leaderboard and receive rewards.

The rewards, depending on the rank that you attain over the weekend, are as follows:

The leaderboard rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Finish between 1 and 20: Selfie Stick, Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022), and Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022).

Finish between 21 and 50: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022), 200x Universal Fragments, and Pet Food.

Finishing in the top 20 provides the best incentives. Thus, you should make all attempts to achieve the rank. To do this, they will have to play BR or CS matches to earn Booyah Points, and the calculations for the same are as follows:

BR Ranked

Calculation for the points (Image via Garena)

Solo matches

Finishing 1st: 15 points

Finishing between 2 and 10: 5 points

11 onwards: 1 point

Duo matches

Finishing 1st: 10 points

Finishing between 2 and 5: 4 points

6 onwards: 1 point

Squad matches

Finishing 1st: 10 points

Finishing between 2 and 3: 3 points

4 onwards: 1 point

CS-Ranked matches

Being on the winning team: 3 points

Being on the losing team: 1 point

Thus, playing solo matches is the most rewarding. While first place ensures 15 points, ending up in the top 10 also provides five points.

Steps to check rankings and collect rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given below to keep a tab on your ranking in Free Fire MAX and subsequently collect the rewards:

Step 1: Open the Booyah Day event interface by clicking on the icon on the right side.

Click on the enter button to open the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the enter button to access the Your Potential interface.

Step 3: Select the Leaderboard option to check your rankings on the newly added Booyah Leaderboard.

Play BR or CS ranked modes to get points (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You may play ranked BR and CS ranked matches to earn points.

Once the leaderboard ends, you can access the same event interface to collect the rewards depending on your ranking. A similar leaderboard will also be available on November 12 and 13.

This event should not be very difficult for experienced users. Along the way, they may even complete Your Potential missions for additional rewards.

