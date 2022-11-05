Garena provides 50% discount on pets, skins, actions, and crate in Free Fire MAX

Garena recently introduced multiple sales on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, allowing players to expand their collection of in-game items. The developers are back with one more sale on pets and related items. A similar discount was available even during the title's fifth-anniversary celebrations.

This promotional offer lowers the price of these pets, their skins, actions, and even the crates. Like any other sale, it will only run for a single day.

How to get a 50% discount on pets, skins, actions, and crates in Free Fire MAX

Pets are available at a discount (Image via Garena)

A new sale is live on the Free Fire MAX India server. The game's developers have slashed the prices of pets and related items by half. However, the sale will only be available on November 5, 2022.

A total of 23 pets are up for grabs, and 21 are priced at 249 diamonds instead of the regular 499. Meanwhile, Mechanical Pup and Kitty only cost 200 each.

The list includes the following:

Fang

Hoot

Finn

Mr. Waggor

Falco

Beaston

Sensei Tig

Flash

Dreki

Yeti

Robo

Night Panther

Spirit Fox

Agent Hop

Rockie

Moony

Ottero

Dr Beanie

Shiba

Detective Panda

Mechanical Pup

Kitty

Zasil

A large variety of pets are part of this sale. More than 40 skins retail today at 149 diamonds, while selected pet skins also retail at 49 diamonds.

The complete list is as follows:

149 diamonds

Some skins cost 149 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Lava Fang

Prismatic Flow Yeti

Prismatic Flow Beanie

Hoot on Fire

Angry Surfer Finn

Thunderstorm Finn

Amber Masked Zasil

Rose Masked Zasil

Hellfire Falco

Glacier Beaston

Fire Sensei Tig

Cyber Flash

Festive Flash

Tribal Yeti

Cyber Agent Hop

Zapping Dreki

Ice Sensei Tig

Sakura Ottero

Sprint

Domination

Golden Leopard

Deep Blue

Galaxy Dreki

Crystal Moony

Gamer Moony

Snowy Robo

Lightning Panda

Blue Fox

Battle Fox

Valentine’s Fox

Spring Festival Robo

DJ Beanie

Undead Rockie

Carnival Agent

Nigh Kitty

Magnetic Pup

Full Steel pup

Polar Panda

Gangster Beanie

Hiphop Panda

Hiphop Shiba

49 diamonds

Select pet skins are also priced at 49 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Cyber Waggor

Detective Cheetah

Lava Pumpkin

Skull Panda

Lucky Green

Meow Princess

Pet crates are also available at a 50% discount (Image via Garena)

All pet crates cost 12 diamonds instead of 25. They provide an opportunity to get a pet and a skin, among other rewards. The available options are:

Mr Waggor Box

Falco Box

Night Panther Loot Crate

Fox Crate

Robo Loot Crate

Rockie Box

Pet Box (Ottero)

Shiba Loot Crate

Pet Box (Panda)

Steps to purchase items at a discount in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Open the store in Free Fire MAX and select the pet section under the normal tab. You must access the crate tab to get the pet crates. The items will already be available at discounted prices.

Step 2: Select the item from the desired category and click the purchase button.

Confirm the purchase to receive the item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Confirm the purchase. You will receive the item when the diamonds have been deducted from the account.

You can equip the pet and its skin from the “Pet Section” in Free Fire MAX.

