Garena provides 50% discount on pets, skins, actions, and crate in Free Fire MAX

Garena recently introduced multiple sales on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, allowing players to expand their collection of in-game items. The developers are back with one more sale on pets and related items. A similar discount was available even during the title's fifth-anniversary celebrations.
This promotional offer lowers the price of these pets, their skins, actions, and even the crates. Like any other sale, it will only run for a single day.
How to get a 50% discount on pets, skins, actions, and crates in Free Fire MAX
A new sale is live on the Free Fire MAX India server. The game's developers have slashed the prices of pets and related items by half. However, the sale will only be available on November 5, 2022.
A total of 23 pets are up for grabs, and 21 are priced at 249 diamonds instead of the regular 499. Meanwhile, Mechanical Pup and Kitty only cost 200 each.
The list includes the following:
- Fang
- Hoot
- Finn
- Mr. Waggor
- Falco
- Beaston
- Sensei Tig
- Flash
- Dreki
- Yeti
- Robo
- Night Panther
- Spirit Fox
- Agent Hop
- Rockie
- Moony
- Ottero
- Dr Beanie
- Shiba
- Detective Panda
- Mechanical Pup
- Kitty
- Zasil
A large variety of pets are part of this sale. More than 40 skins retail today at 149 diamonds, while selected pet skins also retail at 49 diamonds.
The complete list is as follows:
149 diamonds
- Lava Fang
- Prismatic Flow Yeti
- Prismatic Flow Beanie
- Hoot on Fire
- Angry Surfer Finn
- Thunderstorm Finn
- Amber Masked Zasil
- Rose Masked Zasil
- Hellfire Falco
- Glacier Beaston
- Fire Sensei Tig
- Cyber Flash
- Festive Flash
- Tribal Yeti
- Cyber Agent Hop
- Zapping Dreki
- Ice Sensei Tig
- Sakura Ottero
- Sprint
- Domination
- Golden Leopard
- Deep Blue
- Galaxy Dreki
- Crystal Moony
- Gamer Moony
- Snowy Robo
- Lightning Panda
- Blue Fox
- Battle Fox
- Valentine’s Fox
- Spring Festival Robo
- DJ Beanie
- Undead Rockie
- Carnival Agent
- Nigh Kitty
- Magnetic Pup
- Full Steel pup
- Polar Panda
- Gangster Beanie
- Hiphop Panda
- Hiphop Shiba
49 diamonds
- Cyber Waggor
- Detective Cheetah
- Lava Pumpkin
- Skull Panda
- Lucky Green
- Meow Princess
All pet crates cost 12 diamonds instead of 25. They provide an opportunity to get a pet and a skin, among other rewards. The available options are:
- Mr Waggor Box
- Falco Box
- Night Panther Loot Crate
- Fox Crate
- Robo Loot Crate
- Rockie Box
- Pet Box (Ottero)
- Shiba Loot Crate
- Pet Box (Panda)
Steps to purchase items at a discount in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Open the store in Free Fire MAX and select the pet section under the normal tab. You must access the crate tab to get the pet crates. The items will already be available at discounted prices.
Step 2: Select the item from the desired category and click the purchase button.
Step 3: Confirm the purchase. You will receive the item when the diamonds have been deducted from the account.
You can equip the pet and its skin from the “Pet Section” in Free Fire MAX.