How to get free Skull Punker backpack skin in Free Fire this week

In celebration of the launch of Free Fire Max, Garena has launched many new events in both versions. As a result of these new events, not only will players remain engaged in the game, but they will also be able to obtain numerous attractive and exclusive skins and cosmetic items.

Most of the events are already underway, while others will begin in the coming days. Developers have teased the new Max Your Weekend event, which offers Skull Punker Backpack as a reward. It's undoubtedly one of the most attractive items up for grabs. The event will begin very soon in Free Fire.

Acquiring the Skull Punker Backpack in Free Fire

As stated earlier, the Skull Punker Backpack is available in Max Your Weekend event, which is yet to commence in Free Fire. It is slated to go live on 9 October 2021 and will be available for players until 10 October 2021.

During this period, users will simply have to fulfill the objective of playing Garena Free Fire or Free Fire Max for a duration of 60 minutes to attain the exclusive backpack collectible.

Since users only need to play their favorite battle royale title only for an hour over the following weekend, the event is one of the simplest and easiest ones available in Free Fire at present. Thus, users should not miss out on this wonderful opportunity.

Steps to attain rewards upon completion of mission

Players will be able to collect the rewards after completing the mission by following the procedure given below once the Max Your Weekend event is live.

Step 1: First, you should open Free Fire or Free Fire Max.

Users can open the event section by tapping on the calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must open the Max the Fire tab in the event section.

The event will start on 9 October 2021, and users should play the game for 1 hour (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You should tap on 'Max Your Weekend' and press the claim button beside the backpack to attain the rewards.

