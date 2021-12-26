How to get free Snow Doom Pan skin in Free Fire with unique kill feed message

The Free Fire 'New Age' campaign kicked off on December 17 and is about halfway through, with developers unveiling several events and their corresponding rewards. However, the spring sequel to this campaign has more freebies in store and will commence soon.

The developers teased a few of the events, providing a preview of what players might expect in terms of missions and rewards. One of the upcoming events offers permanent gun skin with increased damage and pan skin, which comes with a special killfeed message.

Steps to get free Pan skin in Free Fire

Players will be eligible to claim the Snow Doom Pan skin in Free Fire from the 'New Age is Coming' event. First, gamers need to collect Blue Fox Statue from missions starting December 27, 2021, and later exchange them for rewards.

New Age is Coming event (Image via Free Fire)

However, users are eligible to redeem the items starting January 1, 2021. Once they have accumulated enough Blue Fox Statues, the steps are as follows:

Step 1: Load the 'events' section by tapping on the calendar option.

Step 2: Subsequently, select the ‘Are You Ready?’ tab under the New Age option.

The available rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap on the new Age is Here section to redeem the given items. As stated earlier, players will need 8x Blue Fox Statue for the Pan Snow Doom.

Step 4: To acquire the rewards, press the claim button beside it.

In addition to this, the event offers multiple other items, including M60 – Ice Blossoms for 10x Blue Fox Statue, which is a great deal too.

They will also be able to redeem the Weapon Royale Voucher with an expiration date of February 28 thrice using 3x Blue Fox Statue. Even after redeeming all the items, if players are left with some tokens, they can get Bonfire.

Free Mr Waggor pet skin as part of other event (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to the new Pan skin, users will get the Pet Skin: Waggor On Ice for free by playing a single match with their friend on January 1. On top of this, they will also receive 100x Magic Cube Fragment as the aftermatch drop on the date mentioned above. Thus, Free Fire players will have a jam-packed new year.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha