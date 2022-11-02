How to get free Spectral Ride Motorbike in Free Fire MAX

After Light Fest concluded on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, players' attention turned to the Spookventure events, which offered appealing cosmetics for completing simple tasks. A new playtime event has now commenced in the game, allowing players to participate in the battle royale title for a given duration and win rewards.

The event's rewards include the 100x Universal Fragment and the Motorbike Spectral Ride, which may be obtained after only 60 minutes of playtime. It kicked off today, i.e., November 2, 2022, and you have time until November 3, 2022, to meet the given requirements and attain rewards.

Spectral Ride Motorbike available for free in Free Fire MAX

Playtime events in Free Fire MAX are always among the select event categories. You do not have to do anything separate but engage with the game as usual to claim the rewards. Thus, Free Motor Bike playtime is one of the most accessible available at the moment.

It features two separate playtime milestones, each offering a reward. The specifics for the same are as follows:

The requirements for the new event (Image via Garena)

Play 30 minutes to get a free 100x Universal Fragments

Play 60 minutes to get a free Motorbike Spectral Ride

The two requirements are not separate; thus, you will only have to play the game for an hour to receive both items.

Steps to complete the requirements and acquire free rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions provided in the section below to get the free bike skin in the battle royale title:

Engage in any available mode to accumulate playtime (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, play Free Fire MAX for the stipulated duration, which is 60 minutes, in this case, to get all the rewards.

There are no restrictions on the game mode, and you can opt for BR, CS, or even Lone Wolf mode, depending on your preference.

Select the Free Motorbike section in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the events tab by clicking on the calendar icon after accomplishing the requirements. Click on the Spookventure section.

Step 3: Select the "Free Motorbike" tab from the menu on the left to load up the interface. Click the claim button beside them to claim them successfully.

You may level up your characters using Universal Fragments while using the unique bike skin that can be equipped from the vault. The event's rewards are not trivial and should not be missed as the requirements are not excessively stringent.

Another Spookventure event in Free Fire MAX

Spooky Treasure event in (Image via Garena)

Only one other Spookventure event is available in Free Fire MAX, i.e., Spooky Treasure. This entails collecting the special Puzzle Key by playing Zombie Invasion Nightfall after the match drops or even defeating the boss in the BR Ranked and Casual mode.

Among the rewards includes the exclusive Cunning Witch Bundle for free. Many players have been working hard to get this exclusive Halloween-themed outfit for free. The event will only be available until November 5, 2022, and also offers a grenade skin, multiple vouchers, and even a weapon loot crate.

