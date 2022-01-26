How to get free Spirit Fox pet in Garena Free Fire this week

Six exciting match days have led to the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Grand Finals, which will occur in the coming few days. Twelve teams will battle to be crowned champions.

Like every other major tournament, there will be live-watching milestone rewards available. After those numbers get crossed during the live stream of the Grand Finals, Garena will be issuing a redemption code, and individuals will be able to acquire several exclusive rewards, including the Spirit Fox pet.

Note: Users will only be able to get the rewards if the milestones get crossed during the stream.

Obtaining free Spirit Fox pet in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

These are the specifics of the milestones (Image via Garena)

As part of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Grand Final, Garena has set three specific live-watching milestones:

300k Watching - 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

400k Watching - Pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

500k Watching - 1x Sky Crystal

Later, upon acquiring the Sky Crystal, gamers will be able to claim any one of the four following rewards:

Only one of these can be redeemed (Image via Garena)

Otho character Spirit Fox pet AK – Flaming Red Wiggle Walk emote

However, users must cross the milestones to get the rewards. They will be able to catch the tournament in action directly on Free Fire India’s official YouTube channel.

Steps for reward redemption

Gamers can follow these steps to get the Spirit Fox pet or another reward of their choice:

Step 1: After using the redeem code and obtaining the Sky Crystal, gamers can tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section. Readers can check out a guide regarding how to use the redeem code by clicking here.

Step 2: Next, they have to navigate to the ‘500k Live Watching’ section under the ‘Esports’ tab.

This is where players have to go (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A ‘Exchange’ button will be present beside the rewards, and individuals will need to choose any one of them.

As only one item can be redeemed, gamers can think before exchanging the token.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha