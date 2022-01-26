How to get free Spirit Fox pet in Garena Free Fire this week

Six exciting match days have led to the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Grand Finals, which will occur in the coming few days. Twelve teams will battle to be crowned champions.
Like every other major tournament, there will be live-watching milestone rewards available. After those numbers get crossed during the live stream of the Grand Finals, Garena will be issuing a redemption code, and individuals will be able to acquire several exclusive rewards, including the Spirit Fox pet.
Note: Users will only be able to get the rewards if the milestones get crossed during the stream.
Obtaining free Spirit Fox pet in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide
As part of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Grand Final, Garena has set three specific live-watching milestones:
- 300k Watching - 3x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 400k Watching - Pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
- 500k Watching - 1x Sky Crystal
Later, upon acquiring the Sky Crystal, gamers will be able to claim any one of the four following rewards:
- Otho character
- Spirit Fox pet
- AK – Flaming Red
- Wiggle Walk emote
However, users must cross the milestones to get the rewards. They will be able to catch the tournament in action directly on Free Fire India’s official YouTube channel.
Steps for reward redemption
Gamers can follow these steps to get the Spirit Fox pet or another reward of their choice:
Step 1: After using the redeem code and obtaining the Sky Crystal, gamers can tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section. Readers can check out a guide regarding how to use the redeem code by clicking here.
Step 2: Next, they have to navigate to the ‘500k Live Watching’ section under the ‘Esports’ tab.
Step 3: A ‘Exchange’ button will be present beside the rewards, and individuals will need to choose any one of them.
As only one item can be redeemed, gamers can think before exchanging the token.