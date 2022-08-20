How to get free Sterling Star Backpack in Free Fire MAX

In the last few days, 5th Anniversary celebrations have kept gamers captivated in Free Fire MAX with numerous activities and events, offering several freebies. The third of the five capsules – Map Capsule – has kicked off, marking the release of the new NeXTerra map in the battle royale title.

These capsules are released weekly and feature exciting rewards for accomplishing the missions. Garena is offering Free Fire MAX users an exclusive Sterling Star Backpack as the grand prize this time.

Free Fire MAX players can get free Sterling Star Backpack from Map Capsule

The Map Capsule kicked off on 20 August 2022 and is in line with the previous two in terms of functioning. Gamers must complete a mission to increase their progress and receive rewards, which will help them unlock a particular area of the map.

The missions for the new area will become available at 4:00 am every day. Users are only required to complete one of the two tasks to proceed forward, and they receive the particular Amethyst Pentagon.

Additionally, the developers have set a few milestone rewards, which are as follows:

Unlock two areas to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagons, 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September 2022), and Bonfire

Unlock four areas to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagons, 1x Gold Royale Voucher (30 September 2022), and Pixelated Staircase

Unlock six areas to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagons, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (30 September 2022), and Supply Crate

Unlock eight areas to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagons, Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate, and Bounty Token Play Crate (7d)

Unlock ten areas to get a free Sterling Star Backpack, 1x Incubator Royale Voucher (30 September 2022), and Armor Crate

Once players have unlocked the entire map, they will receive the grand prize of an exclusive Sterling Star Backpack.

Procedure to get free Sterling Star Backpack in Free Fire MAX

Users may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards through the newly incorporated Map Capsule in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They can open the 5th Anniversary interface by clicking on the icon in the lobby.

Select the Map Capsule option to access the special interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should select the Map Capsule option, the third one to go live.

Gamers only need to complete one of the two missions to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can complete one of the two missions to unlock a particular map area. Individuals have to complete the missions daily to unlock the entire map.

Once they have unlocked all ten areas of the newly added NeXTerra map, they will receive the Sterling Star Backpack, which can be equipped through the vault section.

Amethyst Pentagons are also needed for the Exchange Store (Image via Garena)

Players should not miss out on this opportunity to acquire themed freebies in Free Fire MAX, as these are not reintroduced in the battle royale title. Moreover, in the process, they will also collect Amethyst Pentagons, which are needed in the exchange store to redeem exciting items, including a new bundle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer