How to get free Stormbringer gloo wall skin in Free Fire through top-up event

Top-up events in Free Fire allow players to acquire cool in-game accessories for free. These items usually have to be bought by spending diamonds (in-game currency), but players can get them for free through top-up events.

The latest top-event in Free Fire, “TOPUP - AZURE DRAGON,” started on June 23rd and will end on July 3rd. The event is giving away two exciting items to players:

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Pet Skin: Apocalypse Fox

Mobile gamers have to buy a certain number of diamonds to get the two rewards for free. They can then use the diamonds purchased to procure other in-game items.

Obtaining Stormbringer gloo wall skin for free in Free Fire

Players need to follow these steps to get the brand-new gloo wall:

1) They first have to open Free Fire and click on the Diamond icon.

Top-up options in Free Fire

2) A list of top-up options will appear, and they can choose any number of diamonds they want to top up.

To get the Apocalypse Fox pet skin, players will have to top-up 100 diamonds.

To get the Stormbringer gloo wall skin, they will have to top-up 500 diamonds.

3) Gamers then need to make the necessary payments.

4) After making the purchase, they can head to the Lobby and click on the Calendar icon.

5) Players must go to the Rampage 3.0 section.

TOP UP - AZURE DRAGON in the Rampage 3.0 section in Free Fire

6) They should select “TOPUP - AZURE DRAGON.”

7) Players are required to then tap on the Claim option beside the rewards to acquire them.

