How to get free Strapped Sub backpack, Diamond Royale voucher, and more Free Fire rewards

When it comes to introducing new cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, Garena never lets down the game's vast fanbase. The developers frequently introduce new themed items, giving players a wide selection of cosmetics.

With the release of the latest iteration of Reload Target Down on the Indian server, a new Fast Food themed collection has made its way into the game. The rewards in this newly added event include two exciting bundles, Gloo Wall, grenade skin, vouchers, and more.

This article will provide a detailed guide on acquiring free rewards from Reload Target Down in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Reload Target Down event features unique cosmetics based on food

The Reload Target event commenced in Free Fire MAX on 15 July 2022. It offers players an opportunity to get rewards by spending diamonds to make spins. The event will remain active for a few more days before ending on 21 July 2022.

The guarantee of a prize makes this event even more enticing, and the cherry on top is that the first spin is free. Hence, all players should try their luck at drawing a reward.

Here are the items available:

Tamago parachute

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Strapped Sub backpack

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pumpkin Flames (AK+M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Once users acquire an item, it will be replaced with another from the Golden Bullets, which comprise the following:

Burger Lad Bundle

Grenade – Burger Bang

Boxed Burger

Gloo Wall – Burger Bang

Ketchup Girl Bundle

Rules of the new event in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Moreover, all ten items are available for a total of 1461 diamonds. This is certainly a steal for players who have enough diamonds as the prize pool includes two bundles and a Gloo Wall skin that is much costlier in the store.

How to get a free reward from Reload Target Down in Free Fire MAX

Since the first spin is free for all the users, players stand a chance to receive a Diamond Royale Voucher and a parachute, among the other five initial rewards. The steps to draw the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Users can sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and access the event tab by clicking on the calendar icon.

Click the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can select the event tab and click on the go-to button under the Reload Target Down tab.

Only the first spin is free (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can click on the Fire button at the bottom of the event interface to obtain the desired rewards.

Only the first spin will be available for free, and the remaining spins will cost diamonds. Players will have to spend diamonds on every subsequent spin to obtain the rewards. This compensates for the fact that once an item is received, it will not be repeated. Thus, the chances of obtaining the grand prizes increase with every spin.

