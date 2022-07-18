Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Dhia Ouhibi, better known as Colonel, is a Free Fire content creator from Tunisia who plays on the Middle East server of the battle royale title.

Fans appreciate Colonel’s skillful gameplay. At the time of writing, his channel boasts 2.25 million subscribers and over 129.270 million views.

The famous personality also has close to 100k Instagram followers. Below are specifics regarding Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details.

Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID is 331204078, and his IGN is “EㅤDaylen.” He is currently ranked Diamond III in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode.

The YouTuber's stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Colonel has played 1705 solo games in the battle royale title and has been victorious on 161 occasions, leading to a win rate of 9.44%. With 3569 kills and 908 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.31 and a headshot percentage of 25.44%.

The content creator has competed in 1479 duo matches as well and remained unbeaten in 163 games, converting to a win rate of 11.02%. He has 3394 kills and 786 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 23.16%.

Dhia Ouhibi also played 12283 squad games and has 1509 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 12.28%. He has 29737 kills and 9919 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot percentage of 33.36%.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire MAX, Colonel has played one duo match but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has featured in 83 squad games and has 12 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 14.45%. He has notched 131 kills and 82 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 62.60%.

CS Career

In the Clash Squad game mode, Colonel has made 4029 appearances and has 1957 victories, retaining a win rate of 48.57%. He has 26211 kills and 17029 headshots for a KDA of 1.64 and a headshot percentage of 64.97%.

Note: Colonel’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Colonel’s YouTube income

Colonel’s monthly YouTube income ranges from $63 to $1k. The content creator’s yearly income from his channel is projected to be between $758 and $12.1k. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Colonel’s oldest video on YouTube dates back to January 2020. He has frequently uploaded content ever since, and the total number of uploads currently stands at 94. The most-watched video has gained more than 18 million views.

According to Social Blade, Colonel has lost 10 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days, but his view count has increased by 252.641 thousand.

