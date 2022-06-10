Colonel's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Dhia Ouhibi (aka Colonel) is a YouTuber from Tunisia who gained popularity as a Free Fire content creator. His gameplay-based content is highly acclaimed, and fans look up to him for his outstanding skills on the battlefield.

Even though there are only 94 videos on his channel, Colonel has amassed a massive fanbase. His subscriber count currently stands at 2.25 million.

Readers can check out the section below to learn more about Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and other details.

Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID is 331204078. He is placed in Diamond IV in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Colonel's stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Colonel’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Colonel has featured in 1705 solo games and has 161 victories, maintaining a win rate of 9.44%. He has 3569 kills and 908 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.31 and a headshot percentage of 25.44%.

The YouTuber has also bettered his foes in 163 out of 1478 matches, translating to a win rate of 11.02%. With 3394 frags and 786 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 23.16%.

Dhia has remained unbeaten in 1494 out of 12180 squad matches, equating to a win rate of 12.26%. He has 29560 kills and 9806 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.77 and a headshot percentage of 33.17%.

Ranked stats

Colonel’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Colonel has engaged in 94 ranked squad matches and has been victorious on ten occasions, with a win rate of 10.63%. He has accumulated 235 kills and 174 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 74.04%.

The content creator has not participated in any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

Colonel’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX, Colonel has outclassed his enemies in 1826 out of 3757 matches, maintaining a win rate of 48.60%. He has bagged 24299 kills with a KDA of 1.65 and has 15717 headshots for a headshot percentage of 64.68%.

Note: Colonel's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Colonel’s monthly income

Colonel’s YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Colonel’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is between $98 and $1.6K. His yearly earnings lie between $1.2K and $18.9K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Colonel began uploading content based on the battle royale title a few years ago. The oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2020, and he has gained a massive number of subscribers since. His most popular video on the platform currently has more than 18 million views.

At the time of writing, his cumulative view count on the channel stands at approximately 128 million.

