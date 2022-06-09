Mr Ali’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

The massive success of Free Fire has created opportunities for players to carve out successful careers in the fields of esports and content creation. One such player is Mohamed “Mr Ali” Ali, who plays on the Middle East server of the game.

He competes for the Moroccan squad WASK (Warriors in Mask), who recently participated in the FFWS 2022 Sentosa. Apart from this, Mr. Ali also has over 1.22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Mr Ali’s Free Fire MAX ID is 47218299. The esports athlete is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum II in the Clash Squad mode. His stats within the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Ali has participated in 3655 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 376 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 10.28%. He has notched 7801 frags and 2340 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.38 and a headshot percentage of 30.00%.

The player has appeared in 1682 matches in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 246 games, retaining a win rate of 14.62%. With 4315 kills and 1000 headshots, he upholds a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 23.17%.

The content creator has also featured in 18118 squad matches and has come out on top on 3011 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 16.61%. He has 55559 kills and 19645 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.68 and a headshot percentage of 35.36%.

Ranked stats

Mr Ali's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Ali has played 96 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 19 games, translating to a win rate of 19.79%. He has 581 kills and 325 headshots with a K/D ratio of 7.55 and a headshot percentage of 55.94%.

He is yet to play any solo or duo ranked games.

CS Career

Mr Ali's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s Clash Squad mode, Mr Ali has 2551 wins in 3951 games for a win rate of 64.57%. He has 28667 kills with a KDA of 2.10 and 13129 headshots with a headshot percentage of 45.80%.

Note: Mr Ali's stats in Free Fire MAX will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Mr Ali’s monthly income

Here are Mr Ali's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Mr Ali’s monthly income via his channel lies between $10 and $155. His yearly earnings lie between $116 and $1.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

Apart from the income from YouTube, he will likely be earning money from esports tournaments and his esports team.

YouTube channel

Mr Ali is primarily known for gameplay-based content that he regularly uploads to YouTube. He began his journey a few years ago, with his oldest video dating to March 2019.

There are currently more than 220 videos on his channel, and they have collectively amassed more than 92.922 million views. The most-watched video has over 13 million views.

