Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Yuvraj, commonly known as Romeo Gamer among Free Fire users, is an Indian YouTuber who has been consistently uploading videos related to the game. His content is based on a wide range of topics, and fans appreciate him for his sense of humor and in-game skills.

Yuvraj's primary channel on YouTube has more than 2.41 million subscribers. The prominent personality also runs two other channels on the platform, Romeo Army and Romeo Live. These channels have 137 thousand subscribers and 4.74 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and rank

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 137719383. He is currently ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Diamond III in the CS-Ranked mode.

Listed below are the content creator’s in-game stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has won 964 out of 6059 solo games, equating to a win rate of 15.91%. He has 25553 kills and 10001 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.02 and a headshot percentage of 39.14%.

In duo matches, the player has made 4882 appearances and has remained unbeaten in 664 matches, retaining a win rate of 13.60%. With 15978 kills and 4406 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 27.58%.

The YouTuber has also played 16716 squad matches and has been victorious on 5448 occasions, translating to a win rate of 32.59%. He has 54611 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.85 and 13432 headshots for a headshot percentage of 24.60%.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has featured in 18 solo games and has three first-place finishes in the current season of Free Fire MAX, upholding a win rate of 16.66%. He has notched 55 kills with 18 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a headshot percentage of 32.73%.

He has played seven games in the duo mode and has a single win, resulting in a win rate of 14.28%. He has 14 kills and seven headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.33 and a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

Yuvraj has played 33 squad matches and has nine victories, corresponding to a win rate of 27.27%. He has secured 122 kills and has 32 headshots with a K/D ratio of 5.08 and a headshot percentage of 26.23%.

Note: Romeo Gamer's stats in the game are subject to change.

Romeo Gamer’s monthly income

According to Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s monthly income from his channel lies between $801 and $12.8K. His yearly earnings range between $9.6K and $153.7K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer began his journey around three years ago, and the oldest upload on his YouTube channel dates back to June 2019. Over the span of a few years, his channel has gained more than 165.676 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, he has gained over 10 thousand subscribers and 3.202 million views, as per Social Blade.

