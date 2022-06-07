OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Oussema Elloumi, often known as BNL or OP BNL, is a Tunisian YouTuber who rose to prominence due to the dedicated content that he posts based on Garena Free Fire. The well-known individual is primarily recognized for his incredible gameplay-related videos, and he has amassed a significant following.

His subscriber count stands at 7.8 million, while the view count has surpassed the 554.245 million mark. BNL also runs a second channel on YouTube, having 490 thousand subscribers and 9.92 million views.

OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297929835. He is ranked Heroic in Battle Royale and Bronze I in Clash Squad.

Listed below are the content creator’s stats as of today, 7 June 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of OP BNL in the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has 84 wins in 1310 solo appearances, maintaining a win rate of 6.41%. He has notched 2634 kills with 713 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 27.07%.

The YouTuber has also competed in 786 duo games and remained unbeaten in 84, retaining a win rate of 10.68%. With 1451 frags and 308 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 21.23%.

Oussema has featured in 30409 squad matches and has come out on top on 4215 occasions, possessing a win rate of 13.86%. He has 103300 eliminations and 42087 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.94 and a headshot percentage of 40.74%.

Ranked stats

BNL has not played in ranked solo and duo matches (Image via Garena)

BNL has participated in 223 squad games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season and has 30 first-place finishes for a win rate of 13.45%. At a K/D ratio of 3.32 and a headshot percentage of 64.74%, he has 641 kills and 415 headshots.

The internet star is yet to play a ranked solo or duo match.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats of OP BNL (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, the streamer has played 1551 games and has 1062 victories for a win rate of 68.47%. He has notched exactly 12030 kills and 6776 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 2.49 and a headshot percentage of 56.33%.

Note: Stats of BNL will change as he plays more matches within the battle royale title.

BNL’s monthly income

These are his earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

OP’s monthly income through his channel is between $791 and $12.7K. The yearly earnings range between $9.5K and $151.8K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

BNL began uploading content to YouTube a few years ago and has steadily grown in subscriber and view counts. The oldest video on his channel dates to June 2019, and he currently has 428 uploads to his name, the most-watched of which has over 13 million views.

According to Social Blade, the Free Fire content creator has earned 30 thousand subscribers and 3.163 million views in the last 30 days.

