Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

The massive worldwide popularity of Free Fire has made content creation a viable career option for some of the game's players, and many have started uploading videos and streaming the battle royale title on platforms like YouTube.

Piyush Joshi Gaming is one such creator who frequently uploads content related to the game. His channel has amassed more than 3.78 million subscribers and 130.769 million views within the span of a few months.

Here’s a look at Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details.

Piyush Joshi Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 2081534483. He is ranked Bronze II in the Battle Royale mode and Silver I in the Clash Squad mode.

These are his detailed stats in the game as of today, 5 June 2022:

Lifetime stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has played 52 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has three wins, translating to a win rate of 5.76%. He has bagged 137 kills and 43 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 31.39%.

He has outclassed his enemies in 17 out of 257 matches in the duo mode, equating to a win rate of 6.61%. With 297 frags and 75 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.24 and a headshot percentage of 25.25%.

The content creator has also engaged in 161 squad matches and has 31 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 19.25%. He has 351 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.70 and has secured 106 headshots with a headshot percentage of 30.20%.

Ranked stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has appeared in four solo games in the ongoing ranked season and has killed 14 enemies, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.50. He has secured five headshots for a headshot percentage of 35.71%.

Apart from that, the YouTuber has featured in a single ranked squad match. However, he has failed to secure a win or a kill.

CS Career

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has played 1181 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 628 games, maintaining a win rate of 53.18%. He has 4389 kills and 1546 headshots with a KDA of 1.71 and a headshot percentage of 35.22%.

Note: Piyush Joshi Gaming’s stats in the game will change as he plays more matches.

YouTube income

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly earnings of Piyush Joshi Gaming lie in the ranges of $4.9K - $77.7K and $58.3K - $932.7K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

As mentioned above, Piyush Joshi Gaming began uploading videos to his channel earlier this year. Over this period, he has uploaded content based on numerous games and has accumulated a dedicated following. There are currently 69 videos on the channel, and the most-watched video has over 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, Piyush Joshi Gaming has gained 160 thousand subscribers and 19.431 million views within the last 30 days alone.

