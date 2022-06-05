Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Devendra Singh, commonly known as “Dev Alone,” is a Free Fire content creator who has been an inspiration to many Indian players. Fans adore him not just for his excellent gaming skills but also for demonstrating them with only one hand due to his disability.

His channel has seen continued growth over the past several years, and there are currently more than 1.21 million people subscribed to it. Aside from that, his Discord server features more than 8000 members.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX, rank, and stats

Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID is 279122300. He is currently ranked Master in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad.

The stats of the YouTuber as of today, 5 June 2022, are:

Lifetime stats

He has maintained excellent lifetime stats within the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has played 1802 solo games and has 255 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 14.15%. With 6373 kills and 1531 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.12 and a headshot percentage of 24.02%.

In the duo mode, the player has bettered his foes in 484 of the 2265 appearances, equating to a win rate of 21.36%. He has 6842 kills and 1268 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.84 and a headshot percentage of 18.53%.

Devendra has additionally made 23213 appearances in the solo mode, winning 7556 for a win rate of 32.55%. There are 79105 kills and 16256 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.05 and a headshot percentage of 20.55%.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone is yet to play solo matches in the current season (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has played a single duo match in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, accumulating four kills for a K/D ratio of 4.00. In that, he has no headshots.

The YouTuber has also featured in 274 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 79, retaining a win rate of 28.83%. At a K/D ratio of 7.35 and a headshot percentage of 20.52%, he has 1433 kills and 294 headshots.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats of the popular content creator (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has participated in 3829 matches and has 2529 victories within the Clash Squad mode, converting to a win rate of 66.05%. He has notched up 22915 kills and 5423 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 23.67%.

Note: Dev Alone's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Dev Alone’s monthly income

Earnings and more details as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to the official Social Blade website, Dev Alone’s monthly income lies between $77 and $1.2K. In the meantime, his yearly earnings are mentioned in the range of $922 and $14.7K.

YouTube channel

Dev Alone has posted content on YouTube for nearly three years, and his rise to success has been commendable. More than 66.374 million views have been amassed over this period, and lately, he has only been streaming the game nearly every day.

As of the time of writing this article, there are 750 videos available to watch on Dev Alone’s channel, the most popular of which has had more than 2.5 million views.

