Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Atchuth Sankula, better recognized by the name of his YouTube channel, Munna bhai gaming, is a well-known personality to emerge from the Free Fire scene in India. Viewers are generally captivated by his skilled gameplay, and he has been streaming and publishing videos based on the game in Telugu for the past several years.

His main channel presently has 2.94 million subscribers, showcasing his mass popularity on the platform. Apart from that, Munna bhai gaming operates a few other channels on YouTube, MBG ARMY and TEAM MBG.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and rank

His Free Fire MAX ID is 402752655. The gamer is the leader of the TEAM MBG guild, whose ID number is 1002207496.

He is ranked Heroic in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes within Free Fire MAX. These are Munna bhai gaming’s stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Munna bhai gaming in the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has competed in 4384 solo games and has 1140 first-place finishes for a win rate of 26.00%. With 19896 kills and 11624 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot percentage of 58.42%.

In the duo mode, the streamer has scored 651 wins in 2645 appearances, translating to a win rate of 24.61%. He has notched 9868 frags and has 4884 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot percentage of 49.49%.

The YouTuber has featured in 12520 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 3888, equating to a win rate of 31.05%. There are 50057 eliminations and 24355 headshots to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.80 and a headshot percentage of 48.65%.

Ranked stats

He has great stats in the ongoing ranked season (Image via Garena)

The internet star has featured in 17 solo matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top twice, converting to a win rate of 11.76%. At a K/D ratio of 4.87 and a headshot percentage of 49.32%, he has 73 kills and 36 headshots.

The content creator has also appeared in four duo games and has bagged one win, corresponding to a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 39 frags and 23 headshots for a K/D ratio of 13.00 and a headshot percentage of 58.97%.

The broadcaster has engaged in 67 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 21, possessing a win rate of 31.34%. He has racked up 307 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 6.67 while having 167 headshots for a headshot percentage of 54.40%.

Note: Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Munna bhai gaming’s monthly income

These are the monthly income and other details of Munna bhai gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Munna bhai gaming’s monthly income through his channel is between $1.4K and $22.1K, while his yearly earnings range between $16.6K and $265.4K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Since starting content creation on YouTube, Munna bhai gaming has gained over 283.879 million views. His oldest video dates to May 2019, and it was a kill montage.

Currently, there are over 1150 uploads on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has gained 6.5 million views.

As per Social Blade, Atchuth has acquired 40 thousand subscribers and 5.529 million views within the last 30 days.

