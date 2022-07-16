How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX: July 2022 guide

Diamonds have proven to be quite valuable in Free Fire MAX, and players need the currency to purchase various premium items in the game. Similar to the currencies in other battle royale games, individuals need to spend real money to acquire diamonds.

With most of Free Fire’s community being free-to-play, a significant number of users cannot afford to purchase diamonds. However, the desire to receive exclusive in-game content often compels individuals to hunt for methods that could provide diamonds at no cost.

If you are one such player looking for free diamonds, check out the section below to find viable methods to get the currency.

Note: The methods provided below are based on the writer’s opinion, and users are advised to read the terms of service of the specific applications listed below.

Different methods to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX (July 2022)

5) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular GPT application that players can use to earn money. They will be asked to complete certain short surveys. Later on, they can redeem items like gift cards and more for free.

The redeemed rewards can be utilized to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX. However, it is essential to note that the cashout options will vary depending on the user’s country.

4) Giveaways

Giveaways are also something that gamers can keep an eye on, and these are usually held by content creators, streamers, and other personalities. Through them, individuals could earn the currency at no cost.

Players have to note that this method does not guarantee diamonds, and it is based on luck.

3) Redeem codes

Users should look out for redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are one of the top methods to receive free items in Free Fire MAX. The developers frequently publish these codes, and they must be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards.

The rewards from redeem codes include skins, costumes, exclusive items, and diamonds. As a result, players should always keep track of any codes released for their server.

2) Booyah

Booyah features several events (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena’s Booyah is an application that was created for livestreaming and content creation in Free Fire. It hosts a variety of activities and events, and users have the opportunity to win a range of prizes, such as gift cards, diamonds, and other items.

Participating in the events hosted on Booyah is an excellent option for gamers to try out. It is important to note that they will need to link their Free Fire MAX account to the application.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an application created by Google that players can use if they are on the hunt to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. After they've installed the app on their device, gamers must first set up their profile. They can then answer simple surveys to get Google Play Credits.

At a later point in time, individuals can use the accumulated credits to purchase in-game currency in the form of a top-up or a special airdrop.

Disclaimer: Gamers must avoid the usage of unlimited diamond generators and other illegal applications to get diamonds for free. This will likely lead to a permanent account suspension.

