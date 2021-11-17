How to get free, stylish emotes for new players in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire offers an amazing action-packed survival royale experience to its users. They land on an island to defeat others and be the ultimate winner.

The title features many interesting elements like pets and characters with skills, upgradable weapon finishes, and emotes. The latter is one of the best ways to make the game much more entertaining. Players are always looking to get various stylish emotes for free.

Ways to get free stylish emotes in Free Fire

1) From redeem codes

The Free Fire redeem code website (Image via Garena)

The first method to get free, stylish emotes in Free Fire is by redeeming codes. The developer releases many redeem codes on its social media handles, especially during tournament matches, which offer rewards like outfits, weapon skins, and emotes.

Gamers can copy these codes and use them on the official redeem code website of Garena. It will directly send these rewards like emotes and other items to the user's account.

Here is a short guide to redeem codes in Free Fire:

Open Garena's official website to redeem codes in Free Fire. Log in to the site using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account. Paste the 12 character code in the box and tap on the confirm button. Upon successful redemption, the player will get the reward in their account.

2) From events

Garena also launches lots of engaging events with rewards involved. Users are only required to complete the missions given in the event to get amazing rewards.

These rewards are Legendary outfits, gold coins, and even emotes. Gamers can find some astonishing emotes in these events to show them off to friends in the lobby.

3) From giveaways

The last tip to get free and stylish emotes in Free Fire is from giveaways. Many YouTubers host daily giveaways that reward the winner with diamonds or other gifts like characters or emotes. Players looking to get stylish emotes in their inventories can head to these channels to participate in the giveaways.

Upon winning the giveaway, they can either get diamonds to obtain their favorite emote or ask the giveaway holder to send them stylish emotes as a reward.

