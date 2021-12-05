×
How to get free Team Heist Sports Car skin reward in Garena Free Fire

The Money Heist themed car skin (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
Modified Dec 05, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Free Fire has been inundated with Money Heist-themed cosmetics. Some of the more exclusive ones include the emote, gun skins, and bundles, all of which are currently only accessible in Luck Royale. In addition to this, several events are also underway in the game, which offers multiple freebies.

Multiple Diamond Royal Vouchers and Sports Car – Team Heist are offered at one of the new events. It kicked off on 5 December 2021 and will be available to players until 14 December 2021. Thus, they have enough time to make the most of this event.

Steps to get free Sports Car skin in Free Fire

The new event requires users to complete daily missions to earn a unique token called Heist Cash. These can subsequently be exchanged for the rewards mentioned earlier. The list of missions are as follows:

Here are the missions to get the tokens (Image via Free Fire)
  • Play three matches to receive 1x Heist Cash
  • Kill enemies five times to receive 1x Heist Cash
  • Play 30 minutes to receive 1x Heist Cash
  • Play one match with friends to receive Heist Cash
The exact details of the exchange (Image via Free Fire)
On the other hand, the specifics of the rewards, along with the number of tokens that players require for redemption, are as follows:

  • Sports Car – Team Heist – 20x Heist Cash (Available 1 time)
  • Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 January 2021) – 5x Heist Cash (Available 3 times)

The steps to collect the tokens and exchange the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Tap on the 'Calendar' icon to access the events section and press the 'Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run' section.

Select &#039;Free Sports Car Skin&#039; tab (Image via Free Fire)
Step 2: Among the several events available, users would then have to press the 'Free Sports Car Skin' option.

Step 3: Once the individuals have completed the given missions, they can collect the tokens from the 'Collect Bank Notes' tab.

After accumulating a sufficient number of tokens, they should head to the 'Exchange' section.

Step 4: The list of redeemable items will appear; users can go ahead and claim the exclusive 'Sports Car – Team Heist' skin.

Although the exchange will only begin starting from 11 December, players can stack up the tokens by completing missions from 5 December 2021. This will enable them to have enough Heist Cash to redeem the rewards instantly when they become available in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen
