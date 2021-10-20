How to get free V Badge through Free Fire Partner Program

V Badge is one of the most discussed topics in the Free Fire community throughout the world. For those who are unaware, this badge is presented to the participants of the game’s official Partner Program.

This was initially announced by the developers in the patch notes of the OB25 update, as shown in the image below:

These are the patch notes of the OB25 update (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from the V Badge, content creators and streamers will receive many other benefits through the Partner Program. This would eventually allow them to develop and grow even further.

Free Fire Partner Program grants the V Badge, here's how to join and the added benefits of doing so

As previously stated, all those in the official Free Fire Partner Program will receive the coveted V Badge. They will subsequently be able to display the same on their profile in the game.

However, it should be noted that not everyone is eligible to join the game’s official Partner Program, and they must satisfy specific requirements. Here’s what the developers have mentioned on their website:

Requirements mentioned on the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Their YouTube channel should have over 100K subscribers.

In the last 30 days, there should be a minimum of 80% Free Fire content.

The channel should have at least 300K views over the previous 30 days.

The creator should deliver consistent content quality and activity on social media.

The channel should include non-offensive, engaging and clean content.

The content creator should demonstrate professionalism and a desire to work hard.

Applicants need to remember that meeting these criteria will not guarantee them a spot in the program. There will be an internal review, and only the best candidates will get selected.

All interested users are to fill out the form on Partner Program’s website. However, applications are currently not being accepted.

Benefits

Benefits for joining the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

There are tons of other rewards that gamers will have the opportunity to earn through the Partner Program:

Exclusive merchandise from Garena Free Fire

Special invites to tournaments and esports events

Possibility to communicate with the Free Fire team

Unique in-game codes for giveaways

A chance to access in-game content beforehand

Financial compensations - Channels with more than 500K and 95% Free Fire content

Officially feature on Free Fire’s social media handles

Additional in-game rewards, diamonds and more

