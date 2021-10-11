How to get free Venom backpack skin in Free Fire this week

Garena Free Fire has previously been associated with numerous actors, athletes, shows, and companies, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, McLaren, One Punch Man, and more. They recently announced a partnership with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and content relating to the collaboration has already started to pour into the battle royale title.

As a result of Free Fire x Venom 2, the game's developers have introduced many themed items, which players can obtain through upcoming events. One of these rewards is the Venom backpack which will be available for free on 16 October.

How players can get Venom backpack skin in Free Fire for free

This event will be available on 16 October (Image via Free Fire)

Much to the delight of players, previews of the collaboration events have recently been added to Free Fire.

Login Now is one of the events that will be offered and it will provide gamers with the special Venom backpack skin. There will be no specific task or mission that users will have to complete to receive it.

All they have to do is sign into Free Fire on the designated date to receive the skin as a free gift. This is a tremendous opportunity for users, and they should not miss it.

Steps to claim:

Following the commencement of the event, you will need to follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: The first step is to launch Free Fire on your device and tap the "Calendar" icon in the lobby.

Pressing this icon will take you to the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the specific FF x Venom section, you must tap on the "Login Now!" event tab.

Tap on this to access the login event and get the Venom backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The event will appear on your screen and you will see a claim button next to the reward. Clicking on that will allow you to redeem the Venom backpack skin in Free Fire.

Note: The event is yet to begin in Free Fire, and individuals will be able to claim the backpack skin when it becomes available on 16 October.

