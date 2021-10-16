How to get free Venom vs Carnage crate in Free Fire this week

Free Fire gamers will be in for a treat today. The developers have added a plethora of new events for them to relish. These will provide lots of freebies while keeping users busy for a few days and providing an exciting set of freebies.

Garena recently added a new Friends Callback event. It started on 16 October and will be open until 20 October. As the name suggests, players have to invite back their inactive friends to earn a host of free items.

Free Venom vs Carnage Loot Box in Free Fire

Since the event ends on 20 October, users have sufficient time to accomplish the objective of calling back old players. The exact specifics for the new Friends Callback event in Free Fire are:

Call back one friend to get 1x Carnage Token.

Call back three friends to get 3x Carnage Tokens.

Call back five friends to get Venom vs Carnage Crate and 3x Carnage Tokens.

Call back seven friends to get 3x Carnage Tokens.

Steps to get Venom vs Carnage Loot Box

As previously stated, gamers can invite a total of five inactive friends to obtain this particular Venom vs Carnage crate. There are two ways to call back friends and get the rewards: first, they can share their Free Fire IDs with a friend who has been offline for an extended period. As soon as a qualifying player enters the ID, the progress will increase.

The second way of completing it is by sharing a link, and the procedure for it is:

Step 1: You must open Free Fire and select Friend Callback under FF x Venom.

Step 1: You must open Free Fire and select Friend Callback under FF x Venom.

Step 2: You should hit the go to button to redirect to the Callback interface.

Step 2: You should hit the go to button to redirect to the Callback interface.

Step 3: Next, click on the Call Back button, and a list of inactive friends will appear on the screen.

Step 4: You can tap on the invite button and share the link with your friends. Once your friends have signed in using the link, your progress will count.

Users can collect the given items from the same interface after the required callbacks have been completed.

