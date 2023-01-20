How to get free vouchers from Clash Squad King event in Free Fire MAX

Since the release of the recent Free Fire MAX CS-Ranked Season 17, Garena has added many new events to the battle royale title, incentivizing gamers to engage more in this mode. Among the available rewards are permanent gun skins, grenade skins, and more.

Further building on to this, the developers have launched a new Clash Squad King event that features vouchers as the rewards. The only objective of the event is to eliminate a specific number of individuals throughout the event duration to acquire the rewards.

New Clash Squad King event in Free Fire MAX

New Clash Squad King event started in the game pretty recently (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire MAX event will become available on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on January 20, 2023, and will be available for players until January 24, 2023. During this time, you must play the CS-Ranked mode and eliminate a specific number of opponents to become eligible for the rewards.

The said objectives and the corresponding set of rewards for the event are as follows:

Eliminate 20 enemies in CS-Ranked mode to get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Eliminate 40 enemies in CS-Ranked mode to get a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Eliminate 60 enemies in CS-Ranked mode to get a free Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Gamers will not have to meet the requirements separately; each elimination will count towards all three conditions. Thus, eliminating 60 enemies will get you all three vouchers worth at least a few hundred diamonds.

Steps to get rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX

Load up CS-Ranked and get the given number of kills to complete the requirements (Image via Garena)

You may follow these instructions to add multiple vouchers to your Free Fire MAX account in January 2023:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX, select the CS-Ranked mode and then eliminate the opponents to meet the requirements of the ongoing event.

Step 2: Once you have surpassed the earlier elimination threshold, you may collect the rewards through the event section.

You will have to select the "Clash Squad King" event and claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select Blaze of Glory from the horizontal menu at the top and then click on the Clash Squad King option.

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the rewards, depending on the previously achieved requirements.

You are advised to utilize these vouchers before the stipulated expiry date from the respective Luck Royales to receive the rewards. Otherwise, the vouchers will expire, and you may not be able to receive the items.

Other available events

This is one of the available events within the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

As part of the Blaze of Glory, the developers have brought in multiple new and exciting events to get the rewards. One offers a free, permanent gun skin; however, to get the same, you must collect the Fiery Phoenix Tokens through daily missions and exchange them.

Similarly, the Booyah Hunt event has also kicked off on the Indian server, allowing gamers to get a free surfboard skin, among other valuable items, all free of cost.

