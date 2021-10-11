How to get free "We Are Venom" streetwear outfit in Free Fire this week

The upcoming Free Fire and Venom: Let There Be Carnage collaboration is just around the horizon. With this collab, gamers will undoubtedly be treated to plenty of exclusive content and cosmetics.

Garena recently unveiled a calendar for upcoming events, offering users a glimpse of the items provided as a result of the partnership. Furthermore, they have teased some of the events and the intriguing accompanying rewards, which has stirred up the players' excitement around the collaboration.

One of the most attractive items on display is the We Are Venom Streetwear set. It is up for grabs in the Chaos Quest event.

Obtain We Are Venom Streetwear set from the Chaos Quest event this week in Free Fire

The Chaos Quest event is scheduled to open on 16 October and end on 24 October. During this event, users are expected to accomplish several specific missions, such as playing a game with their friends several times, scoring a certain number of kills, and playing Free Fire for 60 minutes.

Completing these tasks will net them a unique Carnage Token.

Gamers have to collect these tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers should then collect 15 Carnage Tokens and exchange them for the We Are Venom Streetwear set. The themed outfit is very attractive and one of a kind. As a result, players should not miss out on it and finish all the missions.

They can follow these steps after the commencement of the event to collect the tokens and exchange the rewards:

Step 1: First, users can open the events section in Free Fire and then select the FF x Venom tab.

Step 2: Next, they may choose the Chaos Quest section and, upon completing the missions, collect Carnage Tokens from the 'Collect Tokens' tab.

To get the bundle, users have to exchange a total of 15 tokens

Step 3: After gamers have enough Carnage Tokens, they can exchange them for the We Are Venom Streetwear set from the 'Exchange' tab.

Other free rewards

This is the event calendar (Image via Free Fire)

Users will also have the opportunity to attain a Venom Backpack by signing in for 16 October. Furthermore, they will get the Carnage Helmet by playing 60 minutes on the same day.

