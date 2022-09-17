How to get free Weapon Royale Vouchers and gun crates from Headshot Challenge in Free Fire MAX

September 2022 has been exciting for Free Fire MAX fans as the title has welcomed plenty of new content and is about to see even more. Garena is currently gearing up for the patch update (OB36). In the meantime, players get to indulge in a new series of events, Mystery Madness, in Free Fire MAX.

The month's first half welcomed the last phase of the fifth-Anniversary celebrations, and gamers also witnessed the Advance Server's launch for OB36 update. The latest event in the title is the Headshot Challenge, which went live earlier today, on 17 September 2022. It has some great rewards to offer.

Free Fire Max event Headshot Challenge offers free Weapon Royale Vouchers and gun crates

Headshot Challenge became available in Free Fire MAX on 17 September at 4:00 am (IST) {Image via Garena}

The Headshot Challenge went online on 17 September at 4:00 am (IST) and will go offline on 19 September at 3:59:59 am (IST). Hence, one will still have more than 24 hours to grab the following free rewards from the Mystery Madness series' new event:

One unit of Pet food for scoring two headshots in the game.

for scoring two headshots in the game. Two Master Of Minds Weapon Loot Crates for scoring four headshots in the game.

for scoring four headshots in the game. Two Weapon Royale Vouchers for scoring six headshots in the game.

The headshots can be acquired in any game mode, except in custom rooms or training grounds. Here are a few crucial tips to consider while trying to get headshots in the game:

Play unranked matches to get low competition.

Play solo team mode (available for BR games) to score direct kills.

Try to find bots to score easy kills.

If you're comfortable, use sniper rifles to get headshots quickly at longer distances.

How to claim all rewards in the Headshot Challenge?

How to grab all rewards from the Headshot Challenge (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to completing all featured tasks in the Headshot Challenge and getting all free rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone or tablet and sign in using a preferred social media platform.

You can also use the guest option to log into the game, but it isn't advisable due to no synchronization and the risk of losing progress after uninstallation.

Step 2: Open the event section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 3: Stay on the Mystery Madness tab and select the Headshot Challenge event, where featured tasks and rewards are available.

Step 4: Return to the main screen lobby and open the game mode section by tapping on BR-Ranked at the bottom right.

Complete all the missions in a preferred game mode (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Choose the desired game mode (preferably unranked BR with solo team mode).

Step 6: Play the matches till you have scored at least six headshots. You can take breaks between matches to check the progress of the tasks in the event section.

Step 7: Once six headshots have been scored, return to the lobby to re-access the event section.

Now, you can easily claim all the rewards from the Headshot Challenge event.

