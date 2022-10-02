How to get free Weight Training emote in Free Fire MAX this week

The Double Trouble event series has done an excellent job of retaining players' interest in Free Fire MAX by offering various exciting rewards for accomplishing the given goal. The new Booyah Challenge featuring an attractive emote kicked off on the Indian server today.

As indicated by the event's name, gamers have to win a particular number of games to get a particular set of items. The Booyah Challenge was included in the game on 2 October 2022, and users will have until 6 October 2022 to get all the available rewards.

Weight Training emote available via Free Fire MAX Booyah Challenge event

As indicated through the event's name, Booyah Challenge, you will need to win a particular number of matches to win the rewards. The given requirements and the list of rewards available in the event are as follows:

Available rewards in the event (Image via Garena)

Booyah 5 times to get a free Graffiti Food Truck

Booyah 10 times to get a free Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah 20 times to get the free Weight Training emote

All three requirements are cumulative; hence, you do not need to win different games to acquire the rewards. Instead, winning 20 matches during the event will net all three rewards, including the emote.

Steps to get Weight Training emote from Booyah challenge in Free Fire MAX

You can first win the given number of matches in Free Fire MAX and then follow the instructions in the following section to get the free to emote:

Step 1: After accessing your account in the game, open the event section. You can do this by clicking on the option on the right side.

Select Booyah Challenge event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Booyah Challenge event under the Double Trouble event section.

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the corresponding reward to obtain the item.

Finally, you may equip the emote from the vault section of the event.

This Free Fire MAX event offers a mythic emote, which is a good deal. An emote of a similar rarity usually costs a few hundred diamonds to acquire from the store. Hence, you must not miss out on this wonderful opportunity and complete the given objective during the event to acquire the rewards.

Tips to complete the objective easily

Clash Squad mode is certainly a better alternative to complete the given objective (Image via Garena)

Garena has not imposed restrictions on the mode where users must acquire Booyahs. Hence, playing in Clash Squad mode is recommended, as the odds of winning are slightly better than in regular BR matches. In addition, players may play in unrated mode, where winning matches will be considerably easier.

Winning 20 matches with a team should not be difficult for gamers due to better coordination and the long event duration. However, this may take players a while to accomplish.

Other available events

The free pan skin is available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As part of the exclusive login event, players can get a free Nutty Quirk Pan. Furthermore, the Play & Win event and Elimination Challenge are underway within the game, providing pet and car skin, respectively. Users can get a free bundle from the Griza's Treasures event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far