How to get free Winter Basher bat skin in Garena Free Fire this week

Events are an integral aspect of Free Fire. They stimulate the players' interest in the game and keep them interested throughout the entire duration. The game's developers have recently unveiled the New Age event calendar. The new set of events is scheduled to go live starting from 17 December.

Furthermore, the developers have teased a new event called 'Play Till the Rising Day,' which will commence in the coming days. It features an exciting set of items, including the 'Winter Basher' bat skin, along with Universal Fragments and other loadout items.

Guide to acquire Winter Basher bat skin in Free Fire

As part of the 'Play Till the Rising Day' event, players must accomplish a handful of tasks to qualify for the rewards offered in the event. The set of missions, along with the corresponding items, are mentioned below:

Login for four days to get 3x Leg Pockets

Play 10 matches to get 3x Bounty Token

Kill enemies 30 times to get 500x Universal Fragments

Booyah 8 times to get Winter Basher bat

However, as previously indicated, the event has not yet begun and will not be open to players until 20 December 2021. Subsequently, gamers will have time till 26 December to complete the tasks.

Steps to get the rewards

After completing any of the four tasks listed above, users may attain the rewards by following the process described below to get the items:

Tap on the calendar icon to open the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the calendar option to open the events.

Select Play Till the Rising Day option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Go to the New Age tab and then to the 'Play Till the Rising Day' section.

Users can claim the rewards by pressing the button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, collect their rewards by clicking the claim button beside the corresponding items.

Since users have a week on hand to complete the mission, therefore, it should not be too difficult even for novice gamers to get 30 kills or earn eight booyahs.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha