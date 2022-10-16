How to get Frost-Draco Commander Bundle and other cosmetics at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is offering a 50% sale on all Dragon-themed cosmetics in the store, which includes outfits, parachutes, pet skins, and more. The offer is applicable only for a limited duration and makes the attractive in-game items even more accessible to the users.

More often than not, the high price of the items in the store prevents gamers from purchasing them. As a result, a common phenomenon among players is to wait for such a sale where they can enjoy a considerable discount and fill their vaults with exciting items.

Read through to learn more about this exciting offer in Free Fire MAX.

Players can get a 50% discount on selected items in Free Fire MAX

The 50% discount is only available on the selected items in the store, particularly the Dragon theme. In addition to this, the developers have also brought in four attractive outfits, which are as follows:

Four new bundles have also been introduced (Image via Garena)

Dragon Mafia Bundle – 899 diamonds

Dragon Gangster Bundle – 899 diamonds

Blood Buster Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Evil Slayer Bundle – 1199 diamonds

On the other hand, the 50% discount is valid on more than 30 items in the Free Fire MAX store, including categories like weapon loot crates, pets, pet skins, outfits, and more. The complete list comprises of the following:

More than 30 items are available at a 50% discount (Image via Garena)

AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate – 20 diamonds

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate – 20 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer – 299 diamonds

Flame Draco parachute – 99 diamonds

Draconic Invasion parachute – 99 diamonds

Pet Skin: Lucky Green – 49 diamonds

Pet Skin: Lava Pumpkin – 49 diamonds

Pet Skin: Galaxy Dreki – 149 diamonds

Pet Skin: Deep Blue – 149 diamonds

Pet Skin: Zapping Dreki – 149 diamonds

Show off actions – 99 diamonds

Dreki pet – 249 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 449 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 449 diamonds

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco – 149 diamonds

Draco Cave Loot Box – 149 diamonds

Mechanical Wings – 99 diamonds

Cutesy Dragon backpack – 99 diamonds

Black Dragon backpack – 99 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel (Shoes) – 99 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander (Shoes) – 99 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel (Bottom) – 199 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander (Bottom) – 199 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel (Top) – 299 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander (Top) – 299 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander (Mask) – 199 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel (Head) – 199 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander (Head) – 199 diamonds

Dragon (Facepaint) – 49 diamonds

Green Flame Draco Token Box – 20 diamonds

Blue Flame Draco Token Box – 20 diamonds

Dragon Fang (M1014) – 5 diamonds

Dragon Scale (AK47) – 5 diamonds

Step to purchase items at a discounted price in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to get the items at a discount:

Step 1: First, open Free Fire MAX and then access the store section by clicking on the option in the menu on the left side.

Step 2: Next, access the new tab, and a list of items available at the discounted rate will appear on the screen.

Select the item and click on the purchase button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the item and press the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation box.

Confirm the purchase to receive the item (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Apply any applicable coupon and confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.

Diamonds will be deducted from the account and the item will be delivered. This sale enables individuals to acquire attractive outfits at half their original price, which is unavailable even at events.

Poll : 0 votes