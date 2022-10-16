How to get Frost-Draco Commander Bundle and other cosmetics at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is offering a 50% sale on all Dragon-themed cosmetics in the store, which includes outfits, parachutes, pet skins, and more. The offer is applicable only for a limited duration and makes the attractive in-game items even more accessible to the users.
More often than not, the high price of the items in the store prevents gamers from purchasing them. As a result, a common phenomenon among players is to wait for such a sale where they can enjoy a considerable discount and fill their vaults with exciting items.
Read through to learn more about this exciting offer in Free Fire MAX.
Players can get a 50% discount on selected items in Free Fire MAX
The 50% discount is only available on the selected items in the store, particularly the Dragon theme. In addition to this, the developers have also brought in four attractive outfits, which are as follows:
- Dragon Mafia Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Dragon Gangster Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Blood Buster Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Evil Slayer Bundle – 1199 diamonds
On the other hand, the 50% discount is valid on more than 30 items in the Free Fire MAX store, including categories like weapon loot crates, pets, pet skins, outfits, and more. The complete list comprises of the following:
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate – 20 diamonds
- Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate – 20 diamonds
- Gloo Wall – Stormbringer – 299 diamonds
- Flame Draco parachute – 99 diamonds
- Draconic Invasion parachute – 99 diamonds
- Pet Skin: Lucky Green – 49 diamonds
- Pet Skin: Lava Pumpkin – 49 diamonds
- Pet Skin: Galaxy Dreki – 149 diamonds
- Pet Skin: Deep Blue – 149 diamonds
- Pet Skin: Zapping Dreki – 149 diamonds
- Show off actions – 99 diamonds
- Dreki pet – 249 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Pickup Truck – Flame Draco – 149 diamonds
- Draco Cave Loot Box – 149 diamonds
- Mechanical Wings – 99 diamonds
- Cutesy Dragon backpack – 99 diamonds
- Black Dragon backpack – 99 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel (Shoes) – 99 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander (Shoes) – 99 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel (Bottom) – 199 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander (Bottom) – 199 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel (Top) – 299 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander (Top) – 299 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander (Mask) – 199 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel (Head) – 199 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander (Head) – 199 diamonds
- Dragon (Facepaint) – 49 diamonds
- Green Flame Draco Token Box – 20 diamonds
- Blue Flame Draco Token Box – 20 diamonds
- Dragon Fang (M1014) – 5 diamonds
- Dragon Scale (AK47) – 5 diamonds
Step to purchase items at a discounted price in Free Fire MAX
You may follow these instructions to get the items at a discount:
Step 1: First, open Free Fire MAX and then access the store section by clicking on the option in the menu on the left side.
Step 2: Next, access the new tab, and a list of items available at the discounted rate will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Select the item and press the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation box.
Step 4: Apply any applicable coupon and confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.
Diamonds will be deducted from the account and the item will be delivered. This sale enables individuals to acquire attractive outfits at half their original price, which is unavailable even at events.