How to get the Fury Tribe AC80 gun skin in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire regularly add new firearms to the game, ensuring that players have a diverse selection on the battlegrounds. AC80 is the most recent addition to the list, having been included in the game's latest OB29 update. The marksman rifle will trigger additional damage to the opponent if two continuous shots are hit on the target.

In addition to a large variety of guns, each of these boasts several gun skins, improving the particular set of attributes. The developers recently introduced the first AC80 skin called the Fury Tribe, which can be obtained from its exclusive loot crate available in the store. Upon opening this crate, users will receive one of the following items at random:

AC80 – Fury Tribe

1x Tribe Token

2x Tribe Tokens

3x Tribe Tokens

4x Tribe Tokens

5x Tribe Tokens

10x Tribe Tokens

Steps to acquire the Fury Tribe AC80 gun skin in Free Fire

The new crate is available within the game (Image via Free Fire)

The attributes of the new gun skins in Free Fire are as follows:

Magazine: "+"

Accuracy: "-"

Armor Penetration: "+"

Note: A "+" indicates an increase in an attribute, while a "-" indicates a reduction in that attribute.

As stated earlier, the gun skin is available in the AC80 Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate. Users can purchase it from the shop for 25 diamonds each. The steps for it are given below:

Step 1: Players should open the in-game store within Free Fire and then tap on the crates tab.

Players must click on the purchase button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must select Fury Tribe AC80 and click on the purchase button.

Confirm the quantity and press the yellow button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking players to confirm the quantity and their purchase. Once they have confirmed the purchase, the crate will be added to their account.

Note: Users can utilize the discount coupon if they possess one.

Players can exchange 100 Tribe Tokens for permanent gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, users can also exchange 100 Tribe Tokens for getting the gun skin permanently. To do this, they can click on the redeem tab in the store and select AC-80 Fury Tribe Weapon. After selecting the permanent gun skin, tap on the exchange button to obtain the skin.

