How to get Garena Free Fire gun skins in December 2021

Many cosmetic items, such as gun skins, are in high demand among the Free Fire community across the globe. Players are provided with an opportunity to choose from the various unique skins available, and developers keep adding new ones to the game periodically.

However, many new users joining the game may not be aware of the steps they can incorporate to obtain gun skins in Free Fire. Consequently, they look for methods to accomplish the same.

Ways to obtain gun skins in Free Fire

Loot Crates

Loot Crates (Image via Free Fire)

Weapon Loot Crates can be considered to be the primary method from which skins can be obtained. However, there’s just a chance, and users aren’t guaranteed to obtain a permanent one after opening a particular number of crates.

There are two types available in the in-game store: Legend Box and Theme Box. They cost users 40 diamonds and 25 diamonds, respectively.

Luck Royales

The ongoing Weapon Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Several Luck Royales run in Free Fire, and some of them feature gun skins. These include Weapon Royale, Incubator, and Faded Wheel.

Presently, in the Weapon Royale, players can avail of 'Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones' alongside other skins. Meanwhile, the Faded Wheel offers a Money Heist-themed AN94 skin.

Note: Incubator offers bundles and skins, with the ongoing one providing the former. Consequently, users can wait for an Incubator that has gun skins.

Events

Winter Wish (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire is updated regularly with new events, and a large number of them have previously offered gun skins for no charge. However, at the time of writing, there isn’t one that provides such a reward.

Nonetheless, there is a Winter Wish event that grants access to the unique M1887 Winterlands 2020. It requires users to spend diamonds, and there is no certainty that they will receive the skin.

Redeem codes

Redeem codes offer free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are probably the best method to get free rewards in Free Fire. These 12-character codes must be utilized on the official Rewards Redemption Site and are released periodically by the developers.

Some of them might end up providing players with direct gun skins or weapon loot crates. As a result, gamers can keep an eye on the new codes.

To find all the newly released redeem codes, readers can click here.

Rank-up rewards

Reaching Gold I will give an M14 gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

The final method on this list is the rank-up rewards. It is possible to get various items, including gun skins, by progressing through the ranks in both the game modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Currently, users can get M14 – S24 Exclusive: Misha by reaching Gold I in Battle Royale. On the other hand, reaching Gold III in the Clash Squad will give them 'The Golden UMP.'

