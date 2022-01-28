How to get gloo walls in Free Fire OB32 update

Garena Free Fire was meant to succeed, as the popular mobile game catered to a wider section of users compared to other titles. A major section of the fast-paced survival shooter's fanbase constitutes over-enthusiastic users that take a keen interest in spending money in the form of diamonds or in-game collectibles.

One can find various accessories and items in the store. There are skins for pets, weapons, backpacks, loot boxes, and vehicles, alongside emotes and bundles.

However, gloo wall skins are unique and rarely make it to the game through special events, so players have to wait extensively for the same.

Garena Free Fire: Possible ways to unlock gloo wall skins after the OB32 update

The OB32 update rolled out on 19 January 2021, and players have already seen the introduction of several new items through various events. However, gloo walls were not part of the offering.

Players can watch out for the following events or modes to check for the availability of gloo wall skins in Free Fire:

1) Top Up rewards

Each Top Up event in the game features rare rewards, and one can acquire them after purchasing a given number of diamonds. Many gloo wall skins were introduced by Garena through collaboration Top Up events. Hence, one can keep an eye on the same.

2) Garena's redemption site

Hysteria gloo wall was available as a free reward a few months back (Image via Garena)

Players can use redeem codes in Garena's redemption website to claim free rewards. The free prizes can be a weapon skin, an emote, a character outfit, or a rare collectible. Players can also claim free gloo wall skins through redeem codes if the same ever arrives.

3) Collaborations and other themed events

Every collaboration brings plenty of new items into the game, and gloo wall skins are always a part of them. Apart from partnerships, themed events on special occasions and festivals are also a way for Garena to introduce new gloo wall skins.

The upcoming collaboration, "Free Fire × Assassin's Creed,“ is expected to arrive in March 2022. The partnership event with Ubisoft's popular video-game series will probably introduce special edition skins for gloo walls.

4) Faded Wheel

Faded Wheel is another way through which a gloo wall skin can arrive in the game. However, players will have to be patient and wait for them. Players will also have to make sure they have enough balance before taking part in any Faded Wheel or Lucky Royale event.

Edited by Saman