How to get Gold Plated AK skin and 1900 Diamonds for cheap in Free Fire

Diamonds are necessary for players to purchase items in Garena Free Fire, such as characters, pets, skins, and more. They are even required while changing their IGN or guild name. Since these items have become extremely popular among players, they often purchase diamonds.

This currency must be acquired with actual money, and the cost of diamonds may be prohibitive for some users. Some of them seek ways to get the in-game currency at a lower price, and one such option is that of the membership.

Obtaining Gold Plated AK and 1900 diamonds in Free Fire for lower cost

You will get 1900 diamonds and AK gun skin after purchasing monthly membership (Image via Free Fire)

Currently, there are two types of memberships available in Free Fire – weekly and monthly. Both of which provide users with 60 diamonds daily for a specific duration. While the former provides 420 diamonds over seven days, the latter features an exclusive gun skin and 1900 diamonds combined.

Players will instantly receive AK – Gold Coated for 30 days and 100 diamonds upon purchasing the monthly membership. In the meantime, they will also receive 60 diamonds daily for over 30 days, which takes the total of diamonds to 1900. Additionally, they will receive a special Monthly Card VIP icon.

Regular top up prices are higher than diamonds' cost in membership(Image via Free Fire)

This only costs the players ₹599, which is just a fraction of a regular top up. For instance, the price of 1060 diamonds top up within the game costs ₹800, which eventually costs twice the membership.

Players can follow these steps to purchase a monthly membership in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They must click on the membership icon beside the diamond symbol.

Step 2: Then, users must press the button below the monthly membership.

The monthly membership will cost INR 599 and provide diamonds for 30 days (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, players must complete the transaction using the preferred method.

Once the payment is complete, their membership will be activated soon. Gamers will collect 60 diamonds daily for the next 30 days, which will reset at 03:00.

Edited by Srijan Sen