How to get Green Flame Draco M1014 Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has relaunched the highly coveted Green Flame Draco M1014 on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Similar to other Evo gun skins, the Green Flame Draco is highly sought-after. The skin will be a part of the newly added Faded Wheel.

In recent months, the developers have brought multiple Evo gun skins back into Free Fire MAX, allowing gamers to get their hands on the items they may have previously missed out on. Players are always looking to obtain these skins due to their attributes, appearance, the special emote, and exclusive ability.

Green Flame Draco M1014 is available in Free Fire MAX once again through the new Faded Wheel

The new Faded Wheel featuring Green Flame Draco M1014 was added to the Indian server on 10 September 2022. It will be available until 16 September 2022.

Since this luck royale has always been a fan favorite, gamers know how the Faded Wheel operates. They must remove two undesired items and subsequently use diamonds to make spins. The items up for grabs include:

M1014 – Green Flame Draco

5x Dragon Fang (M1014)

Heart of the Dead

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Haunting Night Backpack

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

Pumpkin Land parachute

Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Once users have drawn an item, it does not get repeated. The price of spins will gradually increase with every spin.

Steps to open the new Faded Wheel and get the Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the instructions provided below to access the new Faded Wheel luck royale in Free Fire MAX and get the Evo gun skin:

Step 1: After signing in to their Free Fire MAX account, they can open the Luck Royale section by clicking on the respective button on the left side.

Step 2: Next, individuals can select the Faded Wheel featuring the M1014 Evo gun skin as the reward.

Step 3: They must select two undesired items from the prize pool by clicking on the bottom left corner of the reward icon.

Step 4: Players can click on the confirm button, and a dialog box will pop up on the screen, asking them to confirm the removal.

Step 5: Once the items have been removed, users can spend diamonds to make spins until they have received the gun skin.

Since it is possible that users may draw the gun skin on their final spin, only gamers with sufficient diamonds should proceed with the spins.

While the M1014 – Green Flame Draco is an excellent gun skin to possess at 1082 diamonds, players should note that they will not receive all the perks immediately. They will have to unlock them by leveling up the skin, which is a costly endeavor, given that individuals require more than 1450 Dragon Fang (M1014) to take it to the maximum level. This alone will cost them a few thousand diamonds in most cases.

