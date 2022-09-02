How to get UMP Booyah Day Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena regularly relaunches Evo gun skins in Free Fire MAX, the most recent being the Booyah Day UMP. Usually, these skins are incorporated into the Faded Wheel, which gamers generally prefer due to the known acquisition cost.

Gun skins have a monumental role to play in the game as these come equipped with added attributes that make firearms even more deadly. Among all the available options, Evo gun skins are ranked the best due to their amazing appearance and attributes alongside their unique ability and emote.

Garena releases new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX featuring Evo gun skin

Garena has incorporated a new Faded Wheel into the Free Fire MAX India server today, i.e., 2 September 2022, and it relaunched the UMP Booyah Day gun skin. Like many previous Luck Royales, this event will only be available for a limited time, i.e., until 8 September 2022.

A total of ten items are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The list of items up for grabs includes:

UMP – Booyah Day 2021

1x Cube Fragment

MA41 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah Hunter Backpack

UMP – Booyah Day Token Box

Sports Car – Booyah Day 2021

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Bone Loot Box

5x Booyah Power (UMP)

Users cannot obtain all ten items as they need to remove two items of their choice before making the spin. They are well aware of the functionality of the Faded Wheel as the item, once obtained, is not repeated, and thus, the overall prospects of obtaining the grand prize increase.

As a result, the price of making spins will also gradually increase, starting from 9 diamonds all the way to 499 diamonds.

Steps to access Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and collect rewards

Players may follow these instructions to collect the rewards from the newly started Faded Wheel:

Step 1: They should open their Free Fire MAX accounts and access the Luck Royale section.

Select two undesired items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can select the Faded Wheel featuring the Evo gun skin.

Users should confirm their removal (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players should select two items they do not wish to obtain and confirm the selection. They must be careful as once an item has been removed, it cannot be changed.

Step 4: Once the prize pool has been selected, gamers can continue making spins to obtain all eight items.

They will have to spend a total of 1082 diamonds to make all eight spins. As a result, only those who possess more than the specified diamonds should proceed.

UMP – Booyah Day 2021 in Free Fire MAX

The gun skin comes with an exclusive emote (Image via Garena)

UMP Booyah Day was released back in 2021 during the Booyah Day celebration. This Evo gun skin, similar to all other cosmetics in its category, has special attributes, improved looks, and more.

Gamers can upgrade the gun skin to receive the following perks at each level:

Level 1 – New Look and Upgraded Attributes

Level 2 – Kill Announcement and Upgraded Attributes

Level 3 – New Look

Level 4 – Hit Effect and Upgraded Attributes

Level 5 – Kill Effect and Firing Effect

Level 6 – New Look and Unlock Abilities

Level 7 – Exclusive Emote and New Look

However, to unlock this, players must level up the gun skin using unique tokens.

