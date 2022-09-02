How to get UMP Booyah Day Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena regularly relaunches Evo gun skins in Free Fire MAX, the most recent being the Booyah Day UMP. Usually, these skins are incorporated into the Faded Wheel, which gamers generally prefer due to the known acquisition cost.
Gun skins have a monumental role to play in the game as these come equipped with added attributes that make firearms even more deadly. Among all the available options, Evo gun skins are ranked the best due to their amazing appearance and attributes alongside their unique ability and emote.
Garena releases new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX featuring Evo gun skin
Garena has incorporated a new Faded Wheel into the Free Fire MAX India server today, i.e., 2 September 2022, and it relaunched the UMP Booyah Day gun skin. Like many previous Luck Royales, this event will only be available for a limited time, i.e., until 8 September 2022.
The list of items up for grabs includes:
- UMP – Booyah Day 2021
- 1x Cube Fragment
- MA41 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate
- Booyah Hunter Backpack
- UMP – Booyah Day Token Box
- Sports Car – Booyah Day 2021
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Bone Loot Box
- 5x Booyah Power (UMP)
Users cannot obtain all ten items as they need to remove two items of their choice before making the spin. They are well aware of the functionality of the Faded Wheel as the item, once obtained, is not repeated, and thus, the overall prospects of obtaining the grand prize increase.
As a result, the price of making spins will also gradually increase, starting from 9 diamonds all the way to 499 diamonds.
Steps to access Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and collect rewards
Players may follow these instructions to collect the rewards from the newly started Faded Wheel:
Step 1: They should open their Free Fire MAX accounts and access the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: They can select the Faded Wheel featuring the Evo gun skin.
Step 3: Players should select two items they do not wish to obtain and confirm the selection. They must be careful as once an item has been removed, it cannot be changed.
Step 4: Once the prize pool has been selected, gamers can continue making spins to obtain all eight items.
They will have to spend a total of 1082 diamonds to make all eight spins. As a result, only those who possess more than the specified diamonds should proceed.
UMP – Booyah Day 2021 in Free Fire MAX
UMP Booyah Day was released back in 2021 during the Booyah Day celebration. This Evo gun skin, similar to all other cosmetics in its category, has special attributes, improved looks, and more.
Gamers can upgrade the gun skin to receive the following perks at each level:
- Level 1 – New Look and Upgraded Attributes
- Level 2 – Kill Announcement and Upgraded Attributes
- Level 3 – New Look
- Level 4 – Hit Effect and Upgraded Attributes
- Level 5 – Kill Effect and Firing Effect
- Level 6 – New Look and Unlock Abilities
- Level 7 – Exclusive Emote and New Look
However, to unlock this, players must level up the gun skin using unique tokens.