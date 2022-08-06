How to get new M1887 Sterling Conqueror in Free Fire MAX Indian server

Garena has introduced an all-new Evo gun skin for Free Fire MAX called the M1887 – Sterling Conqueror. It is part of the recently introduced Faded Wheel, which began on the Indian server on 6 August 2022. However, users must spend diamonds to lay their hands on this skin.

The Evo gun skins have always attracted the interest of Free Fire MAX players due to their exceptional aesthetic, attributes, additional effects, an exclusive emote and ability. However, to get the most out of these firearm skins, players must level them up using special tokens that are rather expensive.

The Faded Wheels for Evo gun skins usually last for around a month, and gamers have until 4 September 2022 to obtain this M1887 skin. Thus, players have a lot of time on their hands to get the exclusive cosmetic.

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror and other rewards up for grabs in Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

Players generally rank Faded Wheel as the best alternative to get cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. This is because gamers have a slight degree of control over the prize pool, and a given set of items are assured after a particular number of spins.

The available rewards in the Faded Wheel are as follows:

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Sterling Star (M1887)

Winter’s Delight

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 September 2022)

Scoped-In Parachute

Sterling Conqueror (Blue) Token Box 1

Scoped-In Skyboard

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Gamers need to select two items they do not wish to acquire, and only then can they start making spins for rewards. The prizes already obtained will not be repeated, so the probability of winning the grand prize increases with each spin. Because of this, the diamonds required to draw items will increase with every subsequent spin.

Easy steps to access the new Faded Wheel and get M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Users can follow the instructions in the following section to get Sterling Conqueror M1887 in Free Fire MAX:

Select Faded Wheel with M1887 gun skin reward (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They must open the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX and select the Faded Wheel featuring the new Evo gun skin.

Select the items to remove from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers need to tap on the bottom left area of the prize icon to select two items they do not wish to acquire.

Confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They need to confirm their selection to proceed. Players should be extremely careful as they cannot revert once the prize pool has been selected.

Make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, individuals can spend diamonds to acquire items randomly.

Only those with 1082 or more diamonds in their wallets must attempt to get the M1887 – Sterling Conqueror. This is because the grand prize of the Evo gun skin may only be obtained in the final spin, until which they will have to spend the aforementioned number of diamonds.

Users need to level up the gun skins to receive all the perks (Image via Garena)

Also, gamers will have to spend additional diamonds to level up the Sterling Star (M1887).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far