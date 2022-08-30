Games Kharido diamonds top-up in Free Fire MAX: Steps to purchase, price, and more

Diamonds in Free Fire MAX are a valuable currency that lets players buy the vast majority of items in the shop and partake in other activities, such as changing their IGN. Furthermore, this currency cannot be acquired for free in the regular course of the game, making it even more important.

In the battle royale title, users may purchase diamonds directly within the in-game top-up center or by using popular alternatives such as Games Kharido. The website has gained popularity among gamers due to the numerous promotions that increase the overall value for money.

How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido

The exact method to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido has changed. Users now need to use Garena's prepaid card to acquire Diamonds.

Players unaware of the new procedure can follow the exact steps given below to successfully recharge the premium in-game currency in the battle royale title.

Step 1: Individuals must first access the original Games Kharido website on any web browser: www.gameskharido.in/app

Users should carefully check the URL to ensure that they are using a legitimate website, as there are several counterfeits on the internet.

Select Free Fire MAX option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players should select the Free Fire MAX option and sign in to their account. They may use their Free Fire ID or one of the following options: Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

Sign in using one of the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After successfully signing in, players need to enter the password of their prepaid gift card on the right side.

Enter the gift card and click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can click the confirm button to redeem their gift card. The diamonds will be shortly credited to their account.

How to purchase prepaid gift cards for Games Kharido

Prepaid gift cards are not available on the Games Kharido website, and gamers will have to get these through a different website, i.e., MTCGame. Players can follow the given instructions to get a card:

Step 1: First, users should access the MTCGame website using this link: www.mtcgame.com/en-IN. Subsequently, users should change the currency to INR.

Step 2: Players should add the preferred prepaid gift card for the Diamonds to their cart. These must be selected depending on their server.

Users should select the global option, the prices for which are mentioned below:

100 +10 diamonds – INR 82.45

210 +21 diamonds – INR 164.90

530 + 53 diamonds – INR 408.92

1080 + 108 diamonds -INR 817.84

2200 + 220 diamonds – INR 1635.68

Enter the email address and proceed to the payment (Image via MTCGames)

Step 3: Users should enter their email addresses and then complete the payment through the preferred method. The website offers a number of payment methods to users.

Subsequently, gamers will receive a gift card, which can be utilized by following the procedure mentioned above. Individuals may also benefit from the current Free Fire MAX top-up rewards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi