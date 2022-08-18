How to get SCAR Megalodon Alpha Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has incorporated a new Faded Wheel on the Free Fire MAX India server, featuring the exclusive SCAR – Megalodon Alpha Evo gun skin. This relaunch helps players who previously missed out on the opportunity to get their hands on the premium gun skin.

Gamers generally rank Evo gun skins higher than other alternatives due to their unique appearance, exclusive emote, ability, and more. However, to enjoy all the perks, gamers must level the skin up using special tokens, which are generally very expensive.

Read through for a detailed guide on how to obtain the gun skin from the new Faded Wheel.

New Faded Wheel reintroduces SCAR – Megalodon Alpha in Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel is among the preferred alternatives for Free Fire MAX players when it comes to Luck Royales. This is because the items in the Faded Wheel do not get repeated, and because of this, the overall cost can be estimated.

A Faded Wheel featuring the Evo gun skin commenced on 18 August and will be available in the game until 24 August 2022. Gamers have the option to draw the following items:

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

5x Shark Tooth (SCAR)

Spider Curse backpack

Skyline Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Sunshine Coconut parachute

Megalodon Alpha Token Box

Sunshine Coconut Skyboard

Once an item is received, it will not get repeated, but the price of spins will keep increasing. The price starts at nine diamonds and can cost upwards of 499 diamonds.

Steps to access Faded Wheel and draw rewards

Users can follow these instructions to collect rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players should access the Luck Royale section in the battle royale title and select the Faded Wheel featuring SCAR – Megalodon Alpha.

Changes cannot be made after confirming the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the bottom left corner of the prize icon and then hit the confirm button in the center.

Once gamers have removed the items, they won't be allowed to reconsider their choice.

Make spins to draw rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can spend diamonds to make spins and randomly draw rewards. While some gamers may draw the Evo gun skin early on, others may only get it on the last spin.

The maximum cost to acquire the gun skin is 1082 diamonds, and only those who can spend the required amount are advised to participate in the event.

SCAR Megalodon Alpha in Free Fire MAX

Users need Shark Tooth (SCAR) to level up the skin (Image via Garena)

Users will receive the following perks at each level:

Level 1: New look and upgrade attributes

Level 2: Kill announcement and upgrade attributes

Level 3: New look

Level 4: Hit Effect and upgrade attributes

Level 5: Kill effect and firing effect

Level 6: New look and unlock abilities

Level 7: Exclusive emote and new look

Gamers will need Shark Tooth (SCAR) to level up the SCAR Megalodon Alpha.

Edited by Siddharth Satish