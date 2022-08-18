Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more (August 2022)

Bin Zaid is one of the first few Indian Free Fire players to step into the domain of content creation.

The player from Jammu and Kashmir runs a YouTube channel called Bin Zaid Gaming, which boasts 1.43 million subscribers. The oldest video on the channel was posted back in 2018.

Bin Zaid runs a second YouTube channel called Bin Zaid, which has 170k subscribers. He also has 72.2k followers on Instagram.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Bin Zaid Gaming’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 118976298. In the current BR and CS Ranked seasons, he is placed in Gold 2 and Master tiers, respectively.

Bin Zaid Gaming's stats in the battle royale title as of 18 August 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has 28k frags in the squad games (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 1380 solo matches and has emerged unscathed in 209 encounters, making his win rate 15.14%. With 4871 kills and 1736 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.16 and a headshot ratio of 35.64%.

The content creator also has 192 Booyahs in 1287 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 14.91%. He has recorded 4103 eliminations and 1118 headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot percentage of 27.25%.

Bin Zaid Gaming has participated in 8317 squad matches and has bagged 2462 victories, translating to a win rate of 29.60%. He has registered 28155 kills, 8787 of which are headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 4.81 and his headshot percentage 31.21%.

Ranked stats

He is yet to participate in the solo or duo games (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has not featured in any solo or duo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX season.

The YouTuber has played four ranked squad matches but hasn't won any encounter. He has 10 kills to his name, six of which are headshots. This translates to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 60%.

Clash Squad stats

He holds a KDA of 1.99 (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has chalked up 1854 victories in 2874 Clash Squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 64.51%. He has recorded 13714 eliminations and 5205 headshots, equating to a KDA of 1.99 and a headshot ratio of 37.95%.

Note: Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 18 August 2022. They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The content creator's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Bin Zaid reportedly makes between $1.6K and $26.1K per month. He is also believed to earn $19.6K to $313.3K every year.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid has been posting Free Fire content on YouTube since October 2018. He has posted 160+ videos on the Bin Zaid Gaming channel so far, and they have garnered 124 million video views combined.

The channel reached the one-million subscriber mark in November 2021. As mentioned earlier, the subscriber count is now at 1.5 million.

In the last 30 days, Bin Zaid has earned 110k new subscribers and 6.527 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh