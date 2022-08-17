Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more (August 2022)

Lokesh Raj, better known as Lokesh Gamer in the game's community, is among the five most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. The player has witnessed unprecedented growth, and his channel has already surpassed 15.2 million subscribers.

His content primarily revolves around events, challenges, pranks, and more. Apart from his career as a content creator, Lokesh is also a co-founder of the media agency X Network.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068. The player is ranked Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked Season but has not progressed beyond Bronze 2 in the CS-Ranked Season.

He has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has made 1357 appearances in solo games and has 135 wins, roughly equating to a win rate of 9.94%. He has 2762 eliminations and 818 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.26 and a headshot percentage of 29.62%.

The Indian star has managed to win 154 out of 1543 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 9.98%. The content creator has notched 2642 kills and 552 headshots, preserving a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 20.89%.

Lokesh Gamer has secured 766 wins in 3579 squad matches, retaining a victory ratio of 21.40%. At the same time, he has recorded 6874 eliminations and 1434 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.44 and a headshot percentage of 20.86%.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh is yet to feature in solo, duo, or squad matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked Season.

Clash Squad

Lokesh Gamer’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 1731 Clash Squad matches and outperformed his opposition in 1064 games, which comes down to a win rate of 61.47%. He has also acquired 10209 frags and 3448 headshots, translating to a KDA of 1.77 and a headshot percentage of 33.77%.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 17 August 2022 and will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's monthly income through the YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income lies between $3.5K and $55.5K. At the same time, his revenue for the entire year is approximately between $41.6K and $665.8K.

YouTube channel

Lokesh has been actively uploading Free Fire content on his YouTube channel for over three years and has uploaded around 1200 videos. This has gained him a massive 1.541 billion views combined and helped him build a dedicated following on the platform.

Lokesh had 10 million subscribers in mid-2021 and has now surpassed 15 million subscribers. He has acquired 13.871 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish