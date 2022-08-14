5 Free Fire tips to maintain high headshot percentage

Headshots are the fastest way to eliminate opponents in Free Fire. Many firearms such as Desert Eagle, Woodpecker and AC80, can take down the enemy with their single-shot headshots, leading most players to focus on making headshots.

The headshot rate is the percentage of the number of headshots relative to the total number of elimination-confirming shots.

Having a high headshot rate shows players' proficiency in handling guns and also strengthens their in-game profile. However, maintaining a high headshot rate in Free Fire is not that easy.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must not play the same title. They should shift to the MAX variant instead, which is not banned.

Useful tips to improve headshot percentage in Free Fire

5) Keep the general and red-dot sensitivity settings at the optimum

Sensitivity settings are one of the crucial optimizations that one should make to improve their odds of hitting headshots. In total, there are six sliders available in the sensitivity settings panel, in which the first two, i.e., general and red-dot sensitivity, play a major role in headshots.

The higher the general sensitivity, the easier the task of dragging the fire button and rotating the camera angle will be. Similar effects are seen in cases of red-dot sensitivity as well but are more significant in scoped conditions. It should be noted that adjusting the said sliders to very high may cause challenges for mid- and high-end device users.

4) Gain expertise in firing with ARs

Amongst the variety of guns available in Free Fire, the ARs (Assault Rifles) are considered the easiest to handle and efficient guns for mid- and long-range combat. Users can spray continuous bullets on their opponents with these guns.

Notably, the accuracy, fire rate, and magazine of ARs are greater compared to others. This eventually allows players to make easy drag headshots. Groza, XM8, G36, M14, etc., are some of the most headshot-efficient ARs in Free Fire.

3) Equip character skills that boost gun performance

Free Fire characters possess impressive abilities that help users on the battlefield in many ways. There is a vast list of characters in the battle royale title, out of which a few have the skills to enhance gun performances.

Laura and D-Bee are two of the highly recommended characters that players can equip to improve the accuracy of landing their shots on target. They also have some additional attributes. Essentially, mobile gamers should build a perfect character combination while including at least one of the said characters.

2) Drag guns properly with or without a scope

Dragging the fire button is undoubtedly the most efficient way to make headshots in Free Fire. This allows players to hit accurate headshots with almost all kinds of guns available.

In this, players have to draw their fire buttons towards the head of the enemy to connect shots to the head.

With that said, there are a few more pointers to consider while dragging the fire button. One should drag the fire button with a slight rotation and the crosshair should not be on the body of the enemy while doing so.

It should be noted that the aim is likely to be locked on the body of the enemy if the crosshair is red. When using the scope attachments, users must drag the fire button steadily.

1) Practice the jump-shot technique

The jump-shot technique is widely practiced in the community, especially by esports athletes. In this trick, players have to land their shots by jumping towards enemies' heads. The odds of hitting an accurate and deadly headshot are fairly high in this procedure.

Although it is a bit hard to connect a one-tap headshot with this specific technique, it yields normal headshots to a greater extent when mastered. Rushers in Free Fire are seen embracing the jump-shot trick the most.

Note: Headshot landing techniques are subjective. This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

