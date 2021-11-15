5 best Free Fire guns with high damage for easy kills

Free Fire is a popular game for those who love battle royale. It has immersive elements like explorable maps, real-life-inspired weapons, and much more.

Players can choose from a range of weapons, including shotguns, assault rifles, SMGs, and much more. Some guns have more damage, while others have a significant rate of fire.

Free Fire guns that can help increase kill count

1) AWM

The AWM sniper rifle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

AWM is a bolt action sniper rifle in Free Fire. The gun has an impressive damage capability and can eliminate enemies with a single shot.

It has an average damage of 90 hit points with incredible movement speed. Players can gather easy kills for themselves in long-range battles.

2) Groza

The Groza assault rifle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Groza is the second weapon on the list for users to get easy kills in Free Fire. It is considered one of the most deadly close-range weapons in the game.

Gamers can knock down enemies in 3-4 hits with the Groza. The weapon also has excellent stability in mid-range to aid in getting more frags.

3) M1887

M1887 is one of the best shotguns available to players. Its damage per hit is the highest in Free Fire, at 100. The gun also comes with significant armor penetration that they can further improve with a good character.

The weapon has two shots per round with no room for any extra attachments. Users are recommended to use the gun only for close-range combat. Its heavy damage is capable of taking down up to 2 opponents in one shot.

4) AK

The AK in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

AK is the most commonly used assault rifle in Free Fire, and the weapon is available via open loot. It has a great rate of fire and can take down enemy players in all ranges.

Gamers can use AK for close and mid-range combat to fetch easy kills. The weapon is also a great choice for stealing kills. The only con is its high recoil.

5) M1873

The M1873 pistol in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The last weapon on this list is the M1873 pistol, most suitable for one-tap shots in Free Fire.

It has a base damage of 94 hit points, capable of taking down enemies instantly. The weapon also offers an impressive movement speed of 75.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer