Why is Free Fire MAX membership better than 100% top-up bonus to get cheap diamonds?

With the growing number of events in Free Fire MAX, the usage of diamonds has increased considerably, with many gamers regularly spending real money on premium currency. At the same time, there is a particular sect of players always looking for cheaper alternatives for the free in-game currency.

Garena often releases a 100% top-up bonus, fulfilling fans' demands, even in the battle royale title, enabling them to get twice the diamonds for the same money spent. However, the question arises: how do these fare against a membership, which is always available within the title?

Membership is a better alternative to getting cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX

The previous 100% top-up bonus event in Free Fire MAX India server (Image via Garena)

Garena occasionally runs a 100% top-up bonus event in Free Fire MAX, allowing users to receive the premium in-game currency at a lower price. The previous one was available on the Indian server in May 2022 and allowed them to get double diamonds with a maximum cap of 1000. Many players utilized it to fill up their wallets.

On the other hand, memberships are available throughout the year, and gamers have the following options: Weekly and Monthly. On top of this, they may earn Super VIP perks by activating both simultaneously.

Besides diamonds, these also provide several other perks, and the exact details for each are listed below:

The two memberships offer a fantastic value for money (Image via Garena)

Weekly membership (Price: INR 159)

50 diamonds daily through daily check-in with a maximum of 350 diamonds

100 diamonds immediately

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

Discount store privileges

Weekly member icon

Monthly membership (Price: INR 799)

70 diamonds daily through daily check-in with a maximum of 2100 diamonds

500 diamonds immediately

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Second Chance

Discount store privileges

Monthly member icon

Weapon Skin Gift Box

The Gift Box allows gamers to pick a free 30-day trial for one of the attractive gun skins. The available options include:

FAMAS – Swagger Ownage

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

Futuristic SCAR

M1014 – Winterlands

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

Thompson – Time Travellers

Nevertheless, there are some drawbacks, as Free Fire MAX players must collect diamonds daily and miss out on top-up rewards.

Comparison

Method Weekly membership Monthly membership 100% top-up bonus Price INR 159 INR 799 INR 800 Diamonds 450 2600 2060 Price per diamond 0.353 0.307 0.38

Consider the previous 100% top-up bonus event, where users could purchase a diamond pack of 1060 diamonds for INR 800 and receive 1000 additional diamonds. This reduced the cost per unit down to INR 0.38 instead of the regular INR 0.75, which is a good deal.

When memberships are viewed without even considering the other perks, users can even get diamonds for a lower rate. They will receive 450 diamonds by purchasing a Weekly membership for 159 diamonds at a per diamond rate of INR 0.33. Simultaneously, the cost for the premium currency comes down to INR 0.30.

On the whole, this might not appear to be a big difference initially. However, memberships also bring additional perks, including gun skins and EP Badges, which add to the value.

In the end, it can be said that the memberships are far better than the regular top-up and are just ahead of the 100% top-up bonus in terms of value for money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer