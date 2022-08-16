BNL's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Oussema Elloumi, aka BNL, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Tunisia who has won the hearts of players with his flashy gameplay. His following is not limited to the Middle East server and has transcended regional boundaries.

His primary channel BNL has more than 7.85 million subscribers, and his second channel BNL TV stands at 502k subscribers. He primarily focuses on highlights and full gameplay videos.

BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297929835. He is ranked in Diamond 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Bronze 1 in the CS-Ranked mode.

The player’s stats in the game as of today are:

Lifetime stats

BNL's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Oussema Elloumi has competed in 1313 solo matches and outperformed the opposition to score 84 victories, ensuring a win rate of 6.39%. He has bagged 2634 eliminations and has 713 headshots to retain a K/D ratio of 2.14 and a headshot rate of 27.07%.

He has made 792 appearances in duo matches and clinched 84 games, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.60%. BNL has acquired 1452 kills and 309 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot rate of 21.28%.

BNL has amassed 4346 Booyahs in 30956 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 14.03%. He has secured 105261 frags and 43376 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.96 and a headshot rate of 41.21%.

Ranked stats

BNL's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has not featured in any solo or duo games in the ongoing Free Fire MAX season.

On the other hand, the YouTuber has played 33 ranked squad matches and bagged six wins to maintain a win rate of 18.18%. With 124 eliminations and 90 headshots, he has chalked up a K/D ratio of 4.59 and a headshot rate of 72.58%.

Clash Squad stats

BNL's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has participated in 1563 Clash Squad games and has recorded 1067 victories, earning a win rate of 68.27%. He has racked up 12098 kills and secured 6814 headshots to register a KDA of 2.48 and a headshot rate of 56.32%.

Note: BNL’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 16 August 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

BNL's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Oussema Elloumi is estimated to make around $584 and $9.3K per month through his YouTube channel. The yearly figures are approximately within the range of $7K and $112.2K.

YouTube channel

BNL has been actively posting content on his channel for over three years now and has just under 450 videos. They have accumulated 561 million views in total and earned him a massive audience.

The player garnered one million subscribers in early 2020 and has been growing quickly ever since. Oussema Elloumi had five million subscribers in 2021, and this count is currently nearing eight million.

Despite the content creator not being very active in the previous month, the channel has gained 10k subscribers and 2.337 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish