How can Free Fire MAX players get cheap diamonds from memberships

Due to their premium nature and utility in-game, diamonds are essential for Free Fire MAX players. Not only is it necessary to have them in order to purchase items from the store or events, but they are also required for certain activities like changing one's nickname in the battle royale title. Furthermore, diamonds cannot be earned within the game like gold, which further contributes to their worth.

Regularly purchasing premium in-game currency is not an option for every player since it is fairly expensive. Players are always on the lookout for cheap ways to obtain diamonds in the game. Gamers always have the option to become members, which is on par with, or even superior to potential 100% bonus top-up events that the game's developers regularly release.

Free Fire MAX memberships: Cheap diamonds and more perks

Memberships are one of the options in Free Fire MAX for players to obtain diamonds. Unlike the 100% bonus top-up events, these are available throughout the year and are far more rewarding, further enhancing their overall value.

Based on the duration, there are two distinct options available at the players' disposal: Weekly and Monthly. If both of these options are paid for, they will receive Super VIP privileges.

The perks and cost of these are somewhat different, and interested gamers can read through to find out more about Free Fire MAX memberships.

Weekly

Weekly membership and its perks (Image via Garena)

The Weekly membership is currently priced at INR 159 and provides 450 diamonds, alongside other rewards worth 425 diamonds. A detailed breakdown of the same is given below:

Diamonds: 100 after purchase and a maximum of 350 accumulated from daily check-ins

Other perks: 8x Universal EP badges, 1x Second Chance, Discount store privileges, and a Weekly Membership icon

Additionally, players also have a subscription option, where the membership will renew automatically after its expiry. Subscribing to a Weekly membership will net gamers an additional 100 diamonds in the first week.

Monthly

Monthly membership and the perks (Image via Garena)

The Monthly membership is available for a higher price of INR 799, but offers 2600 diamonds and other perks valued at 3550 diamonds. The membership details are given below:

Diamonds: 500 after purchase and a maximum of 2100 accumulated from daily check-ins

Other perks: 60x Universal EP badges, 5x Second Chance, Discount store privileges, Monthly Membership icon, and Weapon Skin Gift Box

The Weapon Skin Gift Box reward significantly enhances the overall value as gamers get to select one 30-day skin trial of their choice from the following options:

Famas Swagger Ownage

Futuristic Scar

MP40 Sneaky Clown

M4A1 Pink Laminate

Thompson Time Travellers

M1014 Winterlands

Users may also utilize the Super VIP perks (Image via Garena)

As mentioned before, gamers can unlock Super VIP privileges by activating both memberships simultaneously. This includes an additional 15 diamonds per day through the daily check-in and an Evo Gun Token Choice Crate for free.

However, these two rewards will only be available to users as long as both Weekly and Monthly memberships are active. If any of these expire, the Super VIP perks will be revoked.

Simple steps to purchase Free Fire MAX membership

Gamers interested in purchasing a membership plan can follow these easy steps to do so:

Step 1: They must open Free Fire MAX and access the 'Membership' section by clicking on the icon at the top.

Purchase the membership and collect the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, purchase the preferred membership by completing the payment.

Following this, they will be able to collect the check-in rewards accordingly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S