How to get free Berserk Reptilia Blueprint in Free Fire MAX this week

The popularity of top-up events is unmatched in Free Fire MAX as the developers regularly incorporate new events featuring exciting freebies. These have become an inseparable part of the battle royale title, with one of these being available most of the time.

Garena has incorporated a new event in the game, Instinct Bandana Top-Up, which allows gamers to get three free rewards. Unlike the previous few events, the developers have raised the requirement bar even higher, with the highest threshold set at 1000 diamonds.

Read through for a detailed overview and guide of the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX.

A new top-up event in Free Fire MAX is offering free Berserk Reptilia Blueprint and other rewards

The requirements of the top-up event (Image via Garena)

The new top-up event commenced on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX on September 5, and is set to be available until September 10. During this time frame, players can purchase diamonds and win the following rewards:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Darkrose Scythe

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Instinct Bandana

Purchase 1000 diamonds to get a free Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia

The three requirements are cumulative; hence, all that gamers need to do is purchase a total of 1000 diamonds to claim all three rewards. Moreover, the items in the event are deemed free as players need to spend the purchased diamonds to acquire the rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get the corresponding rewards

Users interested in making use of this Free Fire MAX top-up event can follow the steps in the following section to purchase diamonds and subsequently collect the rewards:

Step 1: First, they should boot up Free Fire MAX and then click the + icon on the top side of the screen to open the top-up section.

Step 2: Multiple options will be displayed on the screen, and gamers can select the one they prefer.

The available options are as follows:

Rs 80 – 100 diamonds

Rs 250 – 310 diamonds

Rs 400 – 520 diamonds

Rs 800 – 1060 diamonds

Rs 1600 – 2180 diamonds

Rs 4000 – 5600 diamonds

The price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX India server (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can press the button below the given pack and complete the payment to receive the diamonds.

Step 4: After diamonds are added to the account, they can access the event section by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Instinct Bandana Top-Up section (Image via Garena)

Step 5: They can select Instinct Bandana Top-Up under the events tab and then click the Claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Finally, they may equip the bandana from the vault and scythe from the vault. At the same time, they may use the blueprint from the incubator in the Luck Royale section.

The event provides a valuable opportunity for players who regularly purchase premium in-game currency, as they can obtain a valuable free blueprint by purchasing one thousand diamonds. This essentially makes it easier for them to acquire one of the Berserk Reptilia Bundle outfits from the ongoing incubator.

Note: Top-up events and prices of diamonds vary depending on the server.

