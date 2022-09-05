Renu Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

The global audience for Free Fire and its MAX version has opened avenues for professional players and contributed to the growth of several content creators churning out content in regional languages. Renu Gaming is a YouTuber with a sizeable audience who creates videos in Telugu.

She primarily streams the battle royale title on her channel while posting gameplay clips with fantastic gameplay and commentary. The channel has already surpassed 480k subscribers. The player also has 97.2k followers on Instagram.

Renu Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID

Renu Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 265542824. She is ranked Grandmaster in the BR-Ranked mode and Master in the CS-Ranked mode. The user’s stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Renu Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has 935 solo matches and 74 victories, equating to a win rate of 7.91%. She has amassed 1886 kills with 417 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.19 and a headshot rate of 22.11%.

Renu Gaming has won 372 out of 1990 duo matches, resulting in an overall win rate of 18.69%. She has taken down 4067 enemies while landing 765 headshots, registering a K/D ratio of 2.51 and a headshot rate of 18.81%.

Renu Gaming has acquired 5943 Booyahs in 19139 squad games, which translates to a win rate of 31.05%. In addition, she has secured 58599 kills with 14089 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.44 and a headshot rate of 24.04%.

Ranked stats

Renu Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian content creator has only competed in ranked squad games during this Free Fire MAX ranked season, making 510 total appearances and defeating opponents 224 times for a win rate of 43.92%. She has taken down 2637 opponents with 640 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 9.22 and a headshot rate of 24.27%.

Clash Squad stats

Renu Gaming’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Renu Gaming has featured in 8008 Clash Squad matches to date and has secured 4958 wins, leading to a win rate of 61.91%. The Indian player has 37239 frags with 15879 headshots, resulting in a KDA of 1.88 and a headshot rate of 42.64%.

Note: Renu Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 5 September 2022, which will change with her participating in more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Renu Gaming’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Renu Gaming’s monthly income to be between $443 and $7.1K. The projected earnings from the channel for the entire year lie between $5.3K and $85K.

YouTube channel

In 2020, Renuka began consistently posting Free Fire-related content on the Renu Gaming channel. She has uploaded over 854 videos, and they have amassed a total of more than 29 million views.

The YouTuber surpassed 100k subscribers in late 2020. The channel has garnered 16,000 new subscribers and 1.771 million views over the past month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish