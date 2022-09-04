Shiv Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

The widespread popularity of Free Fire and its MAX version in India has contributed to the rise of several Indian YouTubers. Shiv Gaming is one of the players who has benefited from the game’s large viewership and has established himself as a popular content creator.

His channel currently has 598k subscribers, while his cumulative view count stands at over 61.79 million. He also has three more channels, “Gaming Wala,” “Shiv Gaming Esports,” and “Vlog Wale,” with 79.6k, 6.79k, and 262 subscribers, respectively.

Shiv Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Shiv Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 380639623, and his IGN is “SHIV GAMING.” He is ranked Platinum III and Gold IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Lifetime stats

Shiv Gaming maintains great lifetime stats in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Shiv Gaming has featured in 2642 solo games in the battle royale title and has 211 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 7.98%. He has 4821 kills and 871 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.98 and a headshot percentage of 18.07%.

Speaking of the duo mode, the YouTuber has 1221 participations and has come out on top on 141 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 11.54%. With 1985 frags and 358 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot rate of 18.04%.

The player has also played 5789 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1121, converting to a win percentage of 19.36%. He has 11468 kills and 1835 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot ratio of 16.00%.

Ranked stats

Here are the ranked statistics of Shiv Gaming in the current season (Image via Garena)

Shiv Gaming has played precisely ten solo matches within the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX but has no victories. He has killed 18 enemies with five headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 27.78%.

The content creator has further appeared in six squad games; however, he has yet to win. There are eight eliminations and four headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.33 and a headshot rate of 50.00%.

Note: Shiv Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 4 September 2022 and are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Shiv Gaming’s YouTube earnings

These are the earnings of Shiv Gaming from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube earnings of Shiv Gaming is between $88 and $1.4k. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income from the channel is estimated to lie between $1.1k and $16.9k (Image via Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Shiv Gaming started his journey in content creation several years back and has consistently uploaded videos relating to Garena Free Fire. In September 2020, he had 447k subscribers, gaining over 150k subscribers since then.

The oldest video on his channel dates to January 2019, and he has more than 1000 uploads on his channel. Within that, the most-watched video has 898k views.

According to Social Blade, Shiv Gaming has gained over 351k views in the last 30 days. Nevertheless, his subscriber count has fallen by two thousand.

Edited by Srijan Sen