TGB Singam’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

The popularity of Free Fire and its MAX version in India has paved the way for the success of content creators like TGB Singam.

TGB Singam is widely known for the Free Fire content he makes in the Tamil language. He has over 709k subscribers on his eponymous YouTube channel, where he frequently releases shorts, stories, pranks, and gameplay videos. He also has 92.6K followers on Instagram.

TGB Singam’s Free Fire MAX ID

TGB Singam’s Free Fire MAX ID is 178423243. He is part of the popular TGB Army guild in the battle royale title.

The Indian YouTuber's lifetime and ranked stats in the game are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

TGB Singam's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TGB Singam has won 459 of the 3702 solo matches he has played, recording a win rate of 12.39%. He has eliminated 10533 opponents, 2962 of which were killed by headshots, giving him a K/D ratio of 3.25 and a headshot rate of 28.12%.

The content creator has also bagged 738 victories in 5005 duo matches, averaging a 14.74% win rate. He has bagged 13618 kills and 3066 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.19 and his headshot percentage 22.51%.

TGB Singam has registered 4665 Booyahs in 16513 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 28.25%. With 46843 frags, 9968 of which are headshots, to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 21.28%.

Ranked stats

TGB Singam has won a total of four games this ranked season (Image via Garena)

TGB Singam has featured in 17 solo matches in the current ranked season and has won once, giving him a win rate of 5.88%. He secured 40 eliminations and eight headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 20%.

The YouTuber also secured three victories from nine ranked duo matches, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. With 34 kills and eight headshots in the bag, he has a K/D ratio of 5.67 and a headshot percentage of 23.53%.

TGB Singam has featured in 39 ranked squad matches but failed to register a single win. He recorded 73 frags and 23 headshots, making his K/D ratio 1.87 and his headshot percentage 31.51%.

Note: TGB Singam’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 3 September 2022 and are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale game.

Monthly income

TGB Singam's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, TSG Singam earns between $386 and $6.2K per month from his YouTube channel. It is believed that he earns between $4.6K and $74.1K per year.

YouTube channel

TSG Singam started the TGB SINGAM YouTube channel in 2019. He has gained remarkable success in recent years. He has posted more than 450 videos on the channel, most of which are related to Free Fire. They have over 60 million views combined.

The content creator suffered a slow start on YouTube and only had a few thousand subscribers until late 2020. However, his subscriber count has shown a positive upward trend ever since. He has garnered 4K subscribers and 1.543 million views in the last 30 days alone.

